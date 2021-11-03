Jazzklub concert & session

There comes a time when all you can do in life is to surrender to the experience, regardless of how difficult it may get. sir Was is a prime example of looking inward long enough to consciously address complex emotional conversations, and turning all of that soul searching into something beautiful. His latest project, Let The Morning Come, is a diary into which Joel Wästberg relentlessly pours his emotions out, opening up the door to a series of questions and realizations he’s carried in his life up until today. After going through an ultimate trial that compromised his physical existence, he’s gained a new life that is too precious to waste away. As he found solace in music, he also found new artistic ground that’s launched his career in a liberated direction. SPIN caught up with the man behind sir Was as he intimately spoke about his relationship to music, working on his latest LP, fighting for his health, and much more.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO