Jazzklub concert & session

Cover picture for the articleA regular monthly jazz concert and session hosted by DGGroup. A...

Jamestown Press

A CONCERT IN COSTUME

Three saxophonists, from left to right, Tom Pederson, David Stephenson and Tom Wiggin, perform last week during the Jamestown Community Band’s Halloween concert at the recreation center. Stephenson is dressed as Casey, the fictional slugger from the Mudville baseball team who struck out in the poem “Casey at the Bat,” and Wiggin is dressed as tennis player Bjorn Borg.
JAMESTOWN, RI
The Foxtones in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Foxtones are a six-piece neo-soul band featuring Allegra (Jade) Fox on lead vocals, Tyler Mabry on keyboards, Kerem Gurol on bass, Garrett Seesing on guitar, Lindsay McKenna with backup vocals, and Stevie Trudell on drumset.
Regression Sessions - Circus of Horrors

We'll be transforming Fire & Lightbox into the stuff of nightmares & bringing along with a HUGE Lineup for something special this Halloween!. This will be a Halloween party you won't forget..... Join us for a night of:. House. Drum and Bass. UKG. Techno. Hip Hop. This night will sell...
Ethan Leinwand • The Bigtone Session

Ethan Leinwand is an important part of the traditional jazz scene in St. Louis, a scene marked by its youth and a number of excellent bands, at least three of which feature him on piano. We’ve reviewed albums by the St. Louis Steady Grinders, and cover Miss Jubilee and her Yas Yas Boys regularly. His other group, the BottleSnakes, may take things deep enough into the guitar blues to be out of our usual range. As a soloist he specializes in barrelhouse piano, with its elements of ragtime and jazz, and in that capacity has played numerous festivals including the West Coast Ragtime Festival and several in Europe.
Masquerade Concert: Covering the Era of Virtual Concerts

On October 27, 2021, the Wayland High School Orchestra held their annual masquerade concert. It was held indoors and was the first indoor concert since the pandemic. To the performers, the difference between the virtual concerts and in-person concerts were like fire and ice. “As a conductor, and as a...
WAYLAND, MA
Al O'Kane Taphouse Session

7:00pm til 11:45pm (last entry 11:45pm) Al O'Kane is an Avalonian troubadour who folds Jimi Hendrix into the sound of Celtic resistance rock n' roll. Al O'Kane is an Avalonian troubadour who folds Jimi Hendrix into the sound of Celtic resistance rock n' roll. Part Levellers, part Reef, Al's music is a cry for action nestled into a fiery Alt/Folk blend that he calls 'West-country Gumbo from the Somerset Delta'.
Sun-Journal

Session Americana to perform Brownfield show

Session Americana is on the slate to perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Stone Mountain Arts Center, at 695 Dugway Road, in Brownfield. This Boston based band is hard to describe, but that is always a good thing. A little rock band, a little folk, a little old timey. This band/collective of talented musicians craft an musical experience unlike any other.
BROWNFIELD, ME
SPIN Sessions Presents: sir Was

There comes a time when all you can do in life is to surrender to the experience, regardless of how difficult it may get. sir Was is a prime example of looking inward long enough to consciously address complex emotional conversations, and turning all of that soul searching into something beautiful. His latest project, Let The Morning Come, is a diary into which Joel Wästberg relentlessly pours his emotions out, opening up the door to a series of questions and realizations he’s carried in his life up until today. After going through an ultimate trial that compromised his physical existence, he’s gained a new life that is too precious to waste away. As he found solace in music, he also found new artistic ground that’s launched his career in a liberated direction. SPIN caught up with the man behind sir Was as he intimately spoke about his relationship to music, working on his latest LP, fighting for his health, and much more.
Complex Sessions 061: Seb Wildblood

Seb Wildblood has worked tirelessly to get where he is today, putting in unreasonable hours as a DJ, producer and label head for roughly a decade. The London native first cut his teeth with his Church club nights in South London, a night that grew quickly in popularity before evolving into a label imprint. He’s since added two more labels to his empire (Coastal Haze and All My Thoughts) and he’s helped boost the careers of Chaos In The CBD, FYI Chris, Mall Grab and more—but right now, at least for the minute, the focus is on his own music and the big plans he has for the year ahead.
Concerts debuts

Pierce College’s Performing Arts Department hosted their first concert of the fall semester on Sept. 28. Hugo Nogueira performed music from a variety of composers from around the world, including Maximo Pujol and Astor Piazzola from Argentina and Domenico Scarlatti from Italy. He performed duets with Ekaterina Bessmeltseva, including an original piece.
The Key Studio Sessions: screamcloud

Emily Daly and Danielle Lovier have impeccable musical chemistry; they play side-by-side in the askew indie-punk four-piece Grocer, who touched down in the Philly scene just prior to the pandemic. While that band is built around multiple moving parts — different voices, different rhythmic components — Daly takes center stage in the gritty, grungey rock project screamcloud, where she’s once again joined by Lovier, but with the spotlight firmly on her.
Lake Effect Concert Band: Holiday Pops Concert

Kick off the holiday season with the Lake Effect Concert Band and special guest vocalist Lindsey Leonard! This family-friendly concert will feature a variety of traditional and popular holiday favorites guaranteed to leave you feeling the holiday spirit!. Highlights of the program include Angels of Joy, a high-energy medley of...
Sunny Sessions: Telomic, Low:r b2b Aperio & Friends

9:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 1:00am) A night filled with atmospheric liquid and feel good vibes, to get you grooving to to the freshest sounds from the Sunny Gang. This event occurred in November 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. A select variety of...
Sunday Concerts: Fidelio Trio

The Fidelio Trio are enthusiastic champions of the piano trio genre, performing the widest possible range of repertoire on concert stages. The Fidelio Trio are enthusiastic champions of the piano trio genre, performing the widest possible range of repertoire on concert stages across the world. ---------------------- We are pleased to...
The Ferret Tuesday Showcase: UCLan Music Live

Our brand-new WEEKLY event: opening up our stage for an Open Mic most weeks, but also inviting local bands & musicians to showcase new material. Introducing: THE FERRET TUESDAY SHOWCASE. Our brand-new WEEKLY event, featuring local musicians and visiting bands. We'll be opening up our stage for an Open Mic...
Celtic Concerts

The Lincoln City Cultural Center’s Celtic Concert Series is back, with a lineup of stellar musicians planned through April 2022. AJ Lee & Blue Summit will headline on November 10. The bluegrass band has performed all over the world and generally plays sans banjo, with Sullivan Tuttle and Jesse Fichman on steel stringed acoustic guitars, AJ on mandolin, Jan Purat on fiddle, and Chad Bowen on upright bass.
Nu Jazz Generations with Harrison Dolphin Trio (Live)

THE HARRISON DOLPHIN TRIO (LIVE) This trio, comprised of London's most in-demand young jazz musicians, explores a deep repertoire from the jazz canon and beyond. A band with a history of working together, they play with a unique connection and swing. Harrison Dolphin - Guitar. Lorenzo Morabito - Double Bass.
Sessions: At Home with Sylvan Esso

Singer Amelia Meath and producer Nick Sanborn make up the electro-pop duo Sylvan Esso. After over a year of no live music, the band is back on a massive US tour in support of their 2020 album Free Love. What did the band get into before tour? Lots of social media deep dives, tie dye, and of course creating uplifting visuals for their singles. Watch this full interview with Host & Digital Editor Demi Harvey of Indie 102.3, then stay for a special performance in Denver's own Mission Ballroom from the band.
DENVER, CO
Slipknot in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Slipknot comes to Austin in support of their 2019 album, We Are Not Your Kind. They will be joined by Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 and Code Orange.
Viva Reggaeton

After a SOLD OUT debut club show, London's HOTTEST Latino party is BACK on 6th November. After a SOLD OUT debut club show, London's HOTTEST Latino party is BACK on 6th November. Catch our resident DJs & special guests playing the very best of Reggaeton, from the old school to...
