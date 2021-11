The Hancock County Health Department and Memorial Hospital jas reported 59 laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 cases for the week of Oct. 31 — Nov. 6. During the week, there were two males in their 70’s, four males in their 60’s, three male in their 50’s, one male in his 30’s, three males in their 20’s, three males in their teens, one male in his pre-teens and four males 10 years old and under. In addition, female cases include two females in their 70’s, three females in their 60’s, six females in their 50’s, three females in their 40’s, seven females in their 30’s, four females in their 20’s, five females in their teens, two females in their pre-teens, and five females 10 years old and under.

