The temporary tattoo didn’t leave much of a mark. The rare penalty received likely because of it, in the end, didn’t either. In a wild sequence on Saturday at the Spirit International Amateur Championship, Sam Bennett found shortly after he teed off that he was carrying one club over the maximum of 14, was hit with the two-stroke penalty, then recovered and won. And how did the rogue club end up in Bennett’s bag at the international team and individual event? As first reported by Golfweek’s Adam Schupak, as teammate Rachel Heck painted Bennett’s face in a nod to team spirit, her 58-degree was likely accidentally dropped in his bag.

GOLF ・ 3 DAYS AGO