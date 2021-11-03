Louis Vuitton LV²'s Second Collection Is Finally Here

Ever wish you could travel to the most fantastical destinations on the planet, imbued with whimsy and innate coolness? Well, that fantasy can now be reality, with a little help from luxury brand Louis Vuitton’s 2021 City Guides. The LV City Guides chronicle 15 of the hottest cities across the globe, from Cape Town to Milan to Shangai and beyond. The long-running series from the iconic French design house is back and fully updated with all the need-to-know information on the in-vogue places to stay, see, eat, shop and party. What’s more, each features a celebrity who’s native to the city, ready to spill the best local secrets. Available in five different beautifully colored lacquered-wood boxes, the companion guides will prepare you for the chicest trip of your life.

