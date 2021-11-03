The “Masked Singer” Live Is Coming To Colorado

If you love watching "The Masked Singer" on FOX, you'll have the chance to see it live in Evansville in 2022!. When "The Masked Singer" came out in 2019, I remember seeing the commercials and thinking "this looks weird," but I was oddly intrigued by it. So I watched the premiere episode and I was hooked! It's one of those shows that you can't help but watch because of the mystery factor. You have to keep watching because you want to know who is behind that mask! Sometimes I have a pretty good idea who some of the singers are, other times I never would have guessed it, but one thing is for sure...this show has become a phenomenon and now they're taking the show on the road.

