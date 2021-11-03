CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The “Masked Singer” Live Is Coming To Colorado

By A.J.
 8 days ago
This show is so much fun to watch. Admittedly, I haven't watched a whole lot but when I have watched, I've really gotten into it and it is loved by millions, including my mom who watches it religiously. In fact, I told her about this yesterday...

WTHR

'The Masked Singer' tour coming to Butler campus in June 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Which central Indiana celebrity will be revealed at the end of the show?. The Emmy-nominated reality competition program "The Masked Singer" is launching a 50-show national tour featuring popular characters from the series and two celebrity hosts. Plus, a surprise local celebrity from each city will perform and be unmasked at the show's conclusion.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

“The Masked Singer” National Tour Coming To Evansville

If you love watching "The Masked Singer" on FOX, you'll have the chance to see it live in Evansville in 2022!. When "The Masked Singer" came out in 2019, I remember seeing the commercials and thinking "this looks weird," but I was oddly intrigued by it. So I watched the premiere episode and I was hooked! It's one of those shows that you can't help but watch because of the mystery factor. You have to keep watching because you want to know who is behind that mask! Sometimes I have a pretty good idea who some of the singers are, other times I never would have guessed it, but one thing is for sure...this show has become a phenomenon and now they're taking the show on the road.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Austin American-Statesman

'The Masked Singer' is coming to Austin with a secret 'local celebrity'

When you watch the minor celebrities sing, or approximate singing, while wearing giant animal mascot heads on Fox's "The Masked Singer," do you ever wish quietly, in the smallest part of your heart, "I hope I get to see this live in my own city one day"?. The forces governing...
AUSTIN, TX
#The Masked Singer
Cleveland Scene

Masked Singer National Tour Coming to E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall in June 2022

The Masked Singer National Tour live show that comes to E.J. Thomas Hall on June 9 will feature celebrity guest hosts from the TV show as well as one local celebrity at every show who'll perform in a top-secret disguise. The audience will attempt to decipher the clues to guess mystery man or woman's identity until the local celebrity is unmasked at the end of the night.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tampa Bay Times

Spinoff of ‘Masked Singer’ brings live show to Tampa

A spinoff of The Masked Singer is a live show that is coming to Tampa’s Straz Center for the Performing Arts with a “local celebrity” in the mix of costumed singers. The premise of the hit Fox reality show is that it is a singing competition guessing game. The performers are celebrities wearing elaborate head-to-toe costumes to conceal their identities.
TAMPA, FL
FOX59

Tickets on sale for ‘The Masked Singer’ tour stop in Indianapolis

Los Angeles, Cal. — FOX’s hit reality singing series “The Masked Singer” is hitting the road with a North American tour next year that includes a stop at Butler University’s Clowes Memorial Hall. The live show will begin touring in May of next year, and feature fans’ favorite characters, celebrity guests and new performances. The […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MIX 108

Here’s How to See the ‘Masked Singer’ Live in Minnesota

It's one of the most popular shows on TV, and now it's hitting the road for a national tour, and it will be making a stop in Minnesota. 'The Masked Singer' is currently in its sixth season on FOX with host Nick Cannon and judges, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke. But the true stars of the show are the costumes and the celebrities in them.
MINNESOTA STATE
cnycentral.com

The Masked Singer comes to Syracuse's Landmark Theatre this Summer

SYRACUSE N.Y. — Based on FOX’s hit reality series, “THE MASKED SINGER” National Tour is coming to Syracuse’s Landmark Theatre on June 13, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. as part of its North American tour. During the live show, audience members of all ages can expect to see surprise celebrity guests,...
SYRACUSE, NY
TVOvermind

Remembering The Sun From The Masked Singer Season 4

During every season of The Masked Singer, there are a few contestants that leave an unforgettable impact on viewers. During season 4, The Sun, who was revealed as LeAnn Rimes, was one of those contestants. Every time she stepped on the stage, she made it clear that she came to shut it down. Not only did The Sun have a stunning costume, but she also proved to have a beautiful voice. So beautiful in fact, that she became the season’s winner which made her the second female singer to win the United States version of the show. With a place permanently etched in Masked Singer history, The Sun is one of those contestants people will continue to talk about for years to come. Keep reading to learn about The Sun’s journey during season 4 of The Masked Singer.
Popculture

'The Masked Singer' Makes Major Announcement for 2022

The Masked Singer will be back like never before in 2022. On Monday, it was announced that The Masked Singer would be going on tour. This tour was announced well over a year ago but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Masked Singer's National Tour will kick off...
99.9 The Point

It’s True: Jason Momoa Used to Live in Fort Collins

Game of Thrones fans know him as Khal Drogo. Comic fans know him as Aquaman. Everyone knows about superstar actor Jason Momoa. Momoa got his start in acting with a role on "Baywatch Hawaii" in 1999. Before hitting the big screen, the actor called the Choice City home for a short time. Momoa fell in love with Colorado and wound up in Fort Collins.
FORT COLLINS, CO
99.9 The Point

27 Reasons To Be Thankful To Call Colorado Home

I'm thankful. In so many ways with so many different things. This is a time of year to reflect on life and look at the simple things that we have and make sure we never take them for granted. I try to do that every day but there's just something...
