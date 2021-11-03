CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Showtime's 'Dexter: New Blood' tests monstrous family bonds

By MARK KENNEDY
Beaumont Enterprise
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — America's favorite serial killer is hiding out in upstate New York when we finally catch up to him. The good news is he hasn't killed anyone in a decade. The bad news is his knife skills are still top-notch. Michael C. Hall, who plays the...

www.beaumontenterprise.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TVGuide.com

Dexter: New Blood Review: Dexter, and the Series Finale, Find Redemption

To hear some fans of the OG Dexter series tell it, the fact that the titular serial killer (Michael C. Hall) gets away with massive amounts of bloodshed over the course of eight seasons by fleeing the eyes of the law to a secluded town in Oregon isn't the ending he deserved. It suggested that not even in the world of fiction can the perpetrator get justice. But the new revival series, Dexter: New Blood, tests audience even more with the question: Can Dexter actually be redeemed?
TV SERIES
Middletown Press

Showtime's 'Dexter' Returns With New Characters and Kills

“Dexter” is back and he’s killing again. Returning eight years after the original Showtime series wrapped means entering a very different television landscape and cultural conversation around complicated men — and the wider world around them. While showrunner Clyde Phillips and star and executive producer Michael C. Hall acknowledge that...
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Review Roundup For Dexter: New Blood

Showtime is bringing Dexter back on November 7 for 10 more episodes that are intended to give the series a more satisfying ending, and also give fans a chance to see what's become of Dexter Morgan since the series previously took a whack at wrapping things up in 2013. The...
TV SERIES
Marietta Daily Journal

Why the time was finally right to give Dexter's story 'New Blood'

Heeeeee’s back! And there will be blood. After an eight-year absence, everybody’s favorite avenging serial killer, “Dexter,” will return to Showtime on Sunday. But make no mistake, this is NOT the ninth season of “Dexter,” says the showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips. “This is a whole new embodiment of the show, a whole new imaging of the show,” he says of “Dexter: New Blood.”
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
City
Dexter, NY
City
Florida, NY
City
Harrison, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
NY1

Dexter returns 10 years later in 'Dexter: New Blood'

Fans of the show “Dexter” will get to see what happened to their favorite serial killer in the new series “Dexter: New Blood.”. The show takes place 10 years after Dexter drove his boat into a hurricane in the season finale of “Dexter.” At the show’s world premiere at Lincoln Center, actor Michael C. Hall said he was excited to return as Dexter.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Dexter: New Blood Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About The Showtime Revival

It’s been eight years since Dexter’s original eight-season run came to an end on Showtime, as the titular serial killer sailed his boat into a hurricane and came out with a new identity, working as a lumberjack and vowing to control his Dark Passenger. The dramatic thriller's original finale is objectively one of the most reviled in television history, but in a climate where reboots and revivals are more a question of “when” not “if,” Michael C. Hall took the chance to reprise the role of Dexter Morgan in Showtime's limited continuation Dexter: New Blood. But can he possibly leave the character on a higher note?
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Showtime’s ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Review: Michael C Hall’s Antihero Returns to Slay Again

Dexter Morgan has made a new life for himself in the snowy, rural upstate New York town of Iron Lake — and, well, it sure is a cozy existence for a former serial killer. Now going by the alias Jim Lindsay, he’s dating the police chief and working at the fish and game store. When we first re-meet him, he spends his days admiring, but not killing, a stunning white buck in the woods and his evenings ordering his usual at the local tavern and maybe participating in a bit of line-dancing.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Dexter' Fan Theory Could Explain Trinity's Return for 'New Blood'

Dexter fans were surprised to learn that John Lithgow would be returning as the Trinity Killer, Arthur Mitchell, in the upcoming New Blood revival, but a new fan theory could explain just how he comes back. It was previously confirmed that Lithgow would reprise the award-winning role, but details about his character's return have been kept very secretive. [Please Note: Dexter Spoilers Below.]
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael C Hall
Person
Jennifer Carpenter
Newsday

'Dexter: New Blood' review: A serial killer's not-so-satisfying return

WHAT IT'S ABOUT Ten years have passed since Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) faked his own death, and ended up in the north woods as a lumberjack. We now learn he has been running a sporting goods store in the northern New York town of Iron Lake and even has a girlfriend — police chief Angela Bishop (Julia Jones) who knows nothing of his past. Dex's demons appear vanquished: He hasn't killed once over those 10 years, while the memory of his beloved, long since departed sister Debra Morgan (Jennifer Carpenter) — think of her now as his conscience or better angel — manifests itself on occasion to keep him straight. Soon enough, his long-lost son, Harrison (Jack Alcott, "The Good Lord Bird") arrives in town on the run from foster care. This complicates matters, as does Dex's first kill — the local punk whose father, town heavyweight Kurt Caldwell (Clancy Brown) mounts a frantic search for him.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Dexter: New Blood’: Here’s How You Can Watch the Series

Dexter Morgan and his morally superior brand of serial killing are coming back after eight long years. Dexter: New Blood premieres tomorrow, November 7, which means the Dexter-loving Yellowstone crowd is going to be in for a doozy of a Sunday. But in this era of original streaming content, it can be hard to know where to look for our favorite shows.
TV SERIES
mediapost.com

WTF: 'Dexter' Is Back And He's After New Blood

TV’s apparent campaign to mainstream and normalize the f-word reveals itself in the title of Episode Two of Showtime’s new “Dexter” sequel series. The show is called “Dexter: New Blood” (not to be confused with the great 1982 film classic “Rambo: First Blood”) and it premieres this coming Sunday night with Episode One, subtitled “Cold Snap.”
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood#Showtime#Ap
Cosmopolitan

Meet the Cast and Characters of 'Dexter: New Blood'

It has been eight whole years since we said goodbye to Dexter. The Miami-based serial killer was thought to be dead, but it seems like his past is finally going to catch up with him in the new miniseries Dexter: New Blood, which begins tomorrow on Showtime at 9 p.m. ET.
TV SERIES
The Staten Island Advance

‘Dexter’ returns to Showtime with ‘New Blood’ series: How to watch, premiere date, time, channel, trailer

“Tonight’s the night and it’s going to happen again and again.”. Viewers have waited eight years to hear those words during the season premiere of “Dexter: New Blood,” airing on Showtime on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). You can also watch it on FuboTV (free trial), Sling and Hulu + Live TV (free trial).
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Revisit Dexter's Season 8 Finale Before the New Blood Premiere

The season eight finale of Dexter was disappointing to say the least. When the final episode of the Showtime series aired in September 2013, it was widely panned by critics and viewers. Vulture literally put in their headline that it was a "terrible end" to the drama, while Variety called it a "sloppy send off" to Dexter (Michael C. Hall) and Debra Morgan (Jennifer Carpenter). Even Hall admitted in a 2014 Reddit Ama that he felt "sadness" when reading the script for the episode. The writers have since been given the opportunity to redeem themselves with Dexter: New Blood, but the ending remains the same. Viewers have to live...
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Where Is Dexter: New Blood Filmed?

‘Dexter: New Blood’ is the much-anticipated follow-up to the hit crime drama series ‘Dexter‘ that aired from 2006 to 2013. Developed by Clyde Phillips, the revival installment follows serial killer Dexter Morgan, who, after faking his own death, is living a quiet suburban life in the town of Iron Lake. However, a string of gruesome deaths threatens the comeback of Dexter’s killer persona, the “dark passenger” leading him on a dangerous path.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dexter
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood season 1: Matt Caldwell is Dexter Morgan’s latest kill

The premiere of Dexter: New Blood season 1 arrived this weekend on Showtime, and it delivered everything we wanted and then some. From start to finish, the premiere was a nostalgia trip of the best kind — there was nostalgia for sure, but also a lot that was brand new. Take, for example, the setting of Iron Lake, New York, or the assumed name that Dexter Morgan was living under. He tried his best to start over there and for a good while, it worked. That is, before he learned the truth about Matt Caldwell.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Dexter: New Blood is not a 'worthwhile' revival

Binge or Bin host Jacob Stolworthy criticises Dexter: New Blood, bemoaning the fact that there is ‘nothing really here to suggest this was worthwhile’. The series catches up with the character 10 years after Dexter series 8. The ex-serial killer is now in upstate New York, keeping a low profile.
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

‘Dexter: New Blood’ Premiere Spoilers: Does Dexter Morgan Kill Again?

Dexter: New Blood Premiere spoilers ahead as we discuss whether Dexter Morgan kills again. As we previously reported, Showtime offers their subscribers the opportunity to stream new episodes just after midnight on the day they are scheduled to air. So, the new episode of Dexter: New Blood has been available to watch for a few hours now. If you haven’t had a chance to watch the Dexter: New Blood Premiere, be warned this article contains spoilers.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy