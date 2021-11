A California family filed a police complaint after their teenage daughter was sucker-punched during a youth basketball game.Lauryn Ham, 15, was attacked with a wild punch from an opponent that struck her in the chin and throat and knocked her to the floor.“Of course I was in total shock. Just couldn’t believe that could happen to my child,” her mother Alice Ham told ABC7.“You always see things on video and you never think it could happen to you. To actually see it and know that was my kid just hurt me so bad.”The shocking incident took place during a girls’...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 HOURS AGO