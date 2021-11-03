CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Zillow To Shut Down House-Flipping Business, Lay Off 2,000 Workers After Disastrous Earnings

By Opinion and Editorial
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d1k1y_0clNQqAD00

Ailan Evans

Zillow is closing down its home buying and selling business and laying off 25% of its workforce after the online real estate company missed its third-quarter earnings estimate.

The company announced in a statement attached to its earnings report Tuesday that it would be shutting down its Offers program, which buys and sells houses, after the company reported a net loss, partly due to failures in its Offers division. Zillow attributed the change to its inability to accurately forecast the housing market.

“We’ve determined the unpredictability in forecasting home prices far exceeds what we anticipated and continuing to scale Zillow Offers would result in too much earnings and balance-sheet volatility,” Zillow Group chief executive Rich Barton said in the announcement. “While we built and learned a tremendous amount operating Zillow Offers, it served only a small portion of our customers.”

As part of the change, Zillow will also lay off 25% of its employees, or around 1,500 workers, over the next several months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fsG0g_0clNQqAD00

“The most difficult part of this decision is that it will impact many of our colleagues,” Barton said. “This is not something we take lightly. We are grateful for their efforts, and we are committed to providing a smooth transition.”

The company had announced a pause to its Offers operations in October, attributing the move to supply chain dysfunction and larger economic problems.

“We’re operating within a labor- and supply-constrained economy inside a competitive real estate market, especially in the construction, renovation and closing spaces,” Jeremy Wacksman, Zillow’s chief operating officer, said at the time. “We have not been exempt from these market and capacity issues and we now have an operational backlog for renovations and closings.”

In upcoming months, Zillow will reportedly try to offload $2.8 billion in real estate inventory, or 7,000 homes, according to Bloomberg.

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

  • Illegal Alien Arrested For Attempted Murder In Florida After Slashing Man With Box Cutter
  • “No Gold Medal” Florida Man Running From Cops, Jumps From Bridge To Avoid Capture, Arrested
  • Florida 2nd Grade Student Suspended 36 Days Over Not Wearing Mask
  • Kenny Chesney Returns To The Road With Here And Now 2022, Tampa April 23
  • Separate Polls, Similar Results: More Than 70% Of Americans Both Think Country Is Off Track, Disapprove Of Congress
  • “Simply Recovery” Florida Woman, Owner Of Drug Rehab Clinic Arrested Selling Fentanyl To Clients

Comments / 0

Related
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Zillow agrees to sell 2,000 homes as flipping business ends

Zillow Group Inc. reached an agreement to sell about 2,000 properties from the home-flipping business that it’s winding down. New York-based investment firm Pretium Partners LLC will purchase the homes, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Pretium owns more than 70,000 rental houses in the U.S., making...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Motley Fool

Zillow Discovers House Flipping Is Best Left to Reality TV

Zillow says it is winding down its Zillow Offers iBuying program. The iBuying program was losing lots of money even when houses sold at a profit. Zillow's indebtedness had ballooned during the program, increasing its risk. If only the market could have foreseen how risky Zillow's (NASDAQ:Z)(NASDAQ:ZG) homebuying program was....
REAL ESTATE
OCRegister

Opendoor pushes on in aftermath of Zillow’s ibuying collapse

Opendoor Technologies pioneered a technology-powered approach to home-flipping, then watched its most formidable competitor exit the business in the face of mounting losses. Now, the company is seeking to reassure investors and consumers that its bid to re-engineer the $2 trillion U.S. housing market is still on track. Opendoor is...
ECONOMY
MortgageNewsDaily.com

Zillow Offers Shuts Down

One of the original and most well-known housing market IBuyers has bit the dust. Zillow announced last week that it is discontinuing its Zillow Offers, a program through which the company bought homes directly from owners, made necessary improvements, and listed them for resale. A message on the Zillow Offers...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney
CNN

Zillow bet the farm on its house-flipping business. Now it's downsizing

New York (CNN Business) — Editor's Note: A version of this story appeared in CNN Business' Nightcap newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free, here. Zillow shares fell more than 20% Wednesday on the news that it's pulling the plug on its house-flipping business and laying off a quarter of its staff.
BUSINESS
Leader-Telegram

Zillow abandons house-flipping

SEATTLE — Facing the prospect of selling hundreds of homes at a loss, Seattle-based Zillow plans to close down its house-flipping division and lay off a quarter of its staff, CEO Rich Barton said earlier this week. “We’ve determined the unpredictability in forecasting home prices far exceeds what we anticipated...
SEATTLE, WA
Inman.com

What Zillow shutting down iBuying means for agents

Zillow is not going away, and iBuyer programs are still disrupting. Those are the facts — but there’s a massive opportunity to step up and step into your own role as a real estate professional. Here’s what you need to know. As news rapidly spreads throughout real estate communities that...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flipping#Down House#Zillow Group#Zillow Offers#Bloomberg
MarketRealist

Zillow Exits the Home-Flipping Business, With Layoffs To Come

The market of buying and selling homes should only be entered with careful consideration. While shows like Flip or Flop and Property Brothers make the process of flipping homes look easy, Zillow is showing us just how risky the business is. Article continues below advertisement. Does Zillow’s exit from the...
BUSINESS
finance-commerce.com

Zillow, facing big losses, quits flipping houses

Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. Zillow, the real estate website known for estimating house values, said Tuesday that it would exit the business of rapidly buying and selling houses amid heavy losses and that it planned to let go nearly 25% of its employees.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
FOXBusiness

Zillow stock craters on plans to exit house-flipping business

Zillow Group Inc. shares plunged Wednesday after the company announced plans to exit its house-flipping business and eliminate 25% of its workforce. The Seattle-based Zillow said labor and supply shortages resulted in a backlog of more than 9,800 homes that need to be sold. Another 8,200 homes are under contract for the company to buy.
SEATTLE, WA
Los Angeles Daily News

Zillow’s flipping halt marks stunning collapse in housing push

It was the culmination of a turbulent few weeks for America’s most famous real estate company: Zillow Group Inc. pulled the plug on its tech-powered home-flipping operation. The decision, reached by the board of directors on Tuesday morning, sent the company’s shares plummeting. It also raised big questions about what comes next for Seattle-based Zillow, which had staked its future on the idea that its data scientists could power a business that buys and sells thousands of homes a month.
ECONOMY
Columbian

Zillow to close its home-flipping biz, lay off 25% of staff

Facing the prospect of selling thousands of homes at a loss, Seattle-based Zillow said Thursday it would close down its house-flipping division and lay off a quarter of its staff. The decision to shutter Zillow Offers was “tough but absolutely necessary” as the company failed to accurately forecast the costs...
SEATTLE, WA
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
81K+
Followers
11K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy