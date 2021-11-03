The Humane Society of Harford County is filled to capacity

The Humane Society of Harford County is currently filled to capacity.

Everywhere you look at The Humane Society of Harford County (HSHC), there’s a furry face in need of a second chance, and the race is on to find homes for an abundance of animals that currently occupy the shelter.

Adoption fees have been reduced to just $25 (regularly $35-250 for dogs and $95-125 for cats and kittens). This price reduction also includes small exotic animals like rabbits, guinea pigs, and reptiles, as well as barnyard animals.

The animal shelter, which is located at 2208 Connolly Road, is open by appointment, so to start the adoption process, review the pets available for adoption here. Then fill out the adoption application linked at the top of the page, or email adopt@harfordshelter.org to receive the adoption application via email.

Adoptions counselors will be in touch to schedule a visit once they have processed the application.

“Unfortunately, most of the shelters and rescue organizations that take animals from us are full as well,” said Jen Swanson, executive director. “Even if you don’t adopt from HSHC, visit the other shelters in the area or check out a local rescue organization. When you adopt from one of our rescue partners, it frees up space for them to take another animal in from a shelter like ours.”

Although adoption fees are reduced, regular adoption procedures apply.

Prior to adoption, animals are spayed or neutered and include a distemper vaccination (DHPP for dogs and FVRCP for cats), canine kennel cough vaccination, a rabies vaccination (if age appropriate), FeLV (feline leukemia) & FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus) testing for cats, de-wormer, flea & tick preventative, a microchip, a free sample of Hill’s Science Diet dry food, and a general exam.

Dogs adopted from HSHC will also receive a free “New Pet Parent” BarkBox, courtesy of Jones Bel Air Subaru, while supplies last. The box contains toys, pet wipes, and other goodies to welcome your new friend home.