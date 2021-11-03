CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showtime's 'Dexter: New Blood' tests monstrous family bonds

By MARK KENNEDY
Huron Daily Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — America's favorite serial killer is hiding out in upstate New York when we finally catch up to him. The good news is he hasn't killed anyone in a decade. The bad news is his knife skills are still top-notch. Michael C. Hall, who plays the...

TVGuide.com

Dexter: New Blood Review: Dexter, and the Series Finale, Find Redemption

To hear some fans of the OG Dexter series tell it, the fact that the titular serial killer (Michael C. Hall) gets away with massive amounts of bloodshed over the course of eight seasons by fleeing the eyes of the law to a secluded town in Oregon isn't the ending he deserved. It suggested that not even in the world of fiction can the perpetrator get justice. But the new revival series, Dexter: New Blood, tests audience even more with the question: Can Dexter actually be redeemed?
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood season 1 premiere video: Dexter, Harrison reunite

The premiere of Dexter: New Blood season 1 on Showtime this weekend is going to waste little time on a reunion. To be specific, they are going to show you Dexter and his son Harrison back together seemingly before the episode concludes. For some more insight on that, and also...
TV SERIES
Middletown Press

Showtime's 'Dexter' Returns With New Characters and Kills

“Dexter” is back and he’s killing again. Returning eight years after the original Showtime series wrapped means entering a very different television landscape and cultural conversation around complicated men — and the wider world around them. While showrunner Clyde Phillips and star and executive producer Michael C. Hall acknowledge that...
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Review Roundup For Dexter: New Blood

Showtime is bringing Dexter back on November 7 for 10 more episodes that are intended to give the series a more satisfying ending, and also give fans a chance to see what's become of Dexter Morgan since the series previously took a whack at wrapping things up in 2013. The...
TV SERIES
Entertainment
NY1

Dexter returns 10 years later in 'Dexter: New Blood'

Fans of the show “Dexter” will get to see what happened to their favorite serial killer in the new series “Dexter: New Blood.”. The show takes place 10 years after Dexter drove his boat into a hurricane in the season finale of “Dexter.” At the show’s world premiere at Lincoln Center, actor Michael C. Hall said he was excited to return as Dexter.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood teaser: Sharpen your knives…

Can you believe that the Dexter: New Blood premiere is only one week away? It feels like not that long ago, we never imagined we would see this show again. Now, we’re going to see the title character have a new lease on life! Over the course of the new iteration of the show there’s a lot of exciting stuff you’re going to see, plus also a very big question: Will Dexter Morgan really be able to avoid arrest?
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Showtime’s ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Review: Michael C Hall’s Antihero Returns to Slay Again

Dexter Morgan has made a new life for himself in the snowy, rural upstate New York town of Iron Lake — and, well, it sure is a cozy existence for a former serial killer. Now going by the alias Jim Lindsay, he’s dating the police chief and working at the fish and game store. When we first re-meet him, he spends his days admiring, but not killing, a stunning white buck in the woods and his evenings ordering his usual at the local tavern and maybe participating in a bit of line-dancing.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood spoilers: More on Dexter, Angela relationship

There are clearly a number of different things to examine prior to the Dexter: New Blood premiere. For the sake of this piece, though, let’s take a look at Dexter and his new girlfriend!. While we know about Angela Bishop at the moment is pretty simple: She’s a single mother,...
TV SERIES
Person
Michael C Hall
Person
Jennifer Carpenter
arcamax.com

Why the time was finally right to give Dexter's story 'New Blood'

Heeeeee’s back! And there will be blood. After an eight-year absence, everybody’s favorite avenging serial killer, “Dexter,” will return to Showtime on Sunday. But make no mistake, this is NOT the ninth season of “Dexter,” says the showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips. “This is a whole new embodiment of the show, a whole new imaging of the show,” he says of “Dexter: New Blood.”
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Dexter' Fan Theory Could Explain Trinity's Return for 'New Blood'

Dexter fans were surprised to learn that John Lithgow would be returning as the Trinity Killer, Arthur Mitchell, in the upcoming New Blood revival, but a new fan theory could explain just how he comes back. It was previously confirmed that Lithgow would reprise the award-winning role, but details about his character's return have been kept very secretive. [Please Note: Dexter Spoilers Below.]
TV SERIES
Newsday

'Dexter: New Blood' review: A serial killer's not-so-satisfying return

WHAT IT'S ABOUT Ten years have passed since Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) faked his own death, and ended up in the north woods as a lumberjack. We now learn he has been running a sporting goods store in the northern New York town of Iron Lake and even has a girlfriend — police chief Angela Bishop (Julia Jones) who knows nothing of his past. Dex's demons appear vanquished: He hasn't killed once over those 10 years, while the memory of his beloved, long since departed sister Debra Morgan (Jennifer Carpenter) — think of her now as his conscience or better angel — manifests itself on occasion to keep him straight. Soon enough, his long-lost son, Harrison (Jack Alcott, "The Good Lord Bird") arrives in town on the run from foster care. This complicates matters, as does Dex's first kill — the local punk whose father, town heavyweight Kurt Caldwell (Clancy Brown) mounts a frantic search for him.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Dexter: New Blood’: Here’s How You Can Watch the Series

Dexter Morgan and his morally superior brand of serial killing are coming back after eight long years. Dexter: New Blood premieres tomorrow, November 7, which means the Dexter-loving Yellowstone crowd is going to be in for a doozy of a Sunday. But in this era of original streaming content, it can be hard to know where to look for our favorite shows.
TV SERIES
mediapost.com

WTF: 'Dexter' Is Back And He's After New Blood

TV’s apparent campaign to mainstream and normalize the f-word reveals itself in the title of Episode Two of Showtime’s new “Dexter” sequel series. The show is called “Dexter: New Blood” (not to be confused with the great 1982 film classic “Rambo: First Blood”) and it premieres this coming Sunday night with Episode One, subtitled “Cold Snap.”
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Revisit Dexter's Season 8 Finale Before the New Blood Premiere

The season eight finale of Dexter was disappointing to say the least. When the final episode of the Showtime series aired in September 2013, it was widely panned by critics and viewers. Vulture literally put in their headline that it was a "terrible end" to the drama, while Variety called it a "sloppy send off" to Dexter (Michael C. Hall) and Debra Morgan (Jennifer Carpenter). Even Hall admitted in a 2014 Reddit Ama that he felt "sadness" when reading the script for the episode. The writers have since been given the opportunity to redeem themselves with Dexter: New Blood, but the ending remains the same. Viewers have to live...
TV SERIES
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Finch,' 'Dexter: New Blood'

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Tom Hanks stars in sci-fi drama Finch, Michael C. Hall portrays serial killer Dexter once again and Dickinson begins its third and final season this weekend. In addition, Narcos: Mexico wraps up with a third and final season, Jill Scott stars in new Lifetime movie Highway to Heaven and Kieran Culkin hosts Saturday Night Live with special guest Ed Sheeran.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

Meet the Cast and Characters of 'Dexter: New Blood'

It has been eight whole years since we said goodbye to Dexter. The Miami-based serial killer was thought to be dead, but it seems like his past is finally going to catch up with him in the new miniseries Dexter: New Blood, which begins tomorrow on Showtime at 9 p.m. ET.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Where Is Dexter: New Blood Filmed?

‘Dexter: New Blood’ is the much-anticipated follow-up to the hit crime drama series ‘Dexter‘ that aired from 2006 to 2013. Developed by Clyde Phillips, the revival installment follows serial killer Dexter Morgan, who, after faking his own death, is living a quiet suburban life in the town of Iron Lake. However, a string of gruesome deaths threatens the comeback of Dexter’s killer persona, the “dark passenger” leading him on a dangerous path.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Dexter: New Blood is not a 'worthwhile' revival

Binge or Bin host Jacob Stolworthy criticises Dexter: New Blood, bemoaning the fact that there is ‘nothing really here to suggest this was worthwhile’. The series catches up with the character 10 years after Dexter series 8. The ex-serial killer is now in upstate New York, keeping a low profile.
TV SERIES

