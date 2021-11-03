Showtime's 'Dexter: New Blood' tests monstrous family bonds

WHAT IT'S ABOUT Ten years have passed since Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) faked his own death, and ended up in the north woods as a lumberjack. We now learn he has been running a sporting goods store in the northern New York town of Iron Lake and even has a girlfriend — police chief Angela Bishop (Julia Jones) who knows nothing of his past. Dex's demons appear vanquished: He hasn't killed once over those 10 years, while the memory of his beloved, long since departed sister Debra Morgan (Jennifer Carpenter) — think of her now as his conscience or better angel — manifests itself on occasion to keep him straight. Soon enough, his long-lost son, Harrison (Jack Alcott, "The Good Lord Bird") arrives in town on the run from foster care. This complicates matters, as does Dex's first kill — the local punk whose father, town heavyweight Kurt Caldwell (Clancy Brown) mounts a frantic search for him.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO