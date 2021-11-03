CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

What it looked like when one of the US military's biggest planes landed on an aircraft carrier

By Orvelin Valle
Business Insider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the 1960s, the US Navy wanted to know if it could do extra-large deliveries to aircraft carriers. To find out, the service tested landing a C-130 aboard the carrier USS Forrestal. The test showed it could be done, but it was risky, so the Navy stuck with normal-size...

www.businessinsider.com

Comments / 7

Dawn Allbee
7d ago

when we were stationed at travis in the early 70's the C5-A was the largest! im not familiar with the C-30! beautiful planes on a mission! 🙏 amen!

Reply(1)
2
Related
NW Florida Daily News

A frickin' laser beam! Lockheed Martin delivers laser weapon for AFSOC's C-130 aircraft

HURLBURT FIELD — They're not being mounted in the planes just yet, but defense contractor Lockheed Martin has delivered a new laser weapon to the Air Force. Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) headquartered at Hurlburt Field has plans to mount the weapon on the already heavily-armed AC-130J Ghostrider, part of the arsenal of workhorse C-130 multiple-role four-engine turboprop airplanes flown by the command.
HURLBURT FIELD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Us Military#Aircraft Carriers#The Us Navy#Grumman C 1 Trader#The Marine Corps
americanmilitarynews.com

US military hypersonic missile test fails after China flies one around the globe

The United States military’s latest test involving hypersonic missiles failed this week just days after a report first revealed China successfully flew a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile around the earth in August before hitting its target. According to a Defense Department statement, the Pentagon conducted a “data collection experiment” on October...
KODIAK, AK
americanmilitarynews.com

US Navy reveals what submarine crashed into near China

The unknown object that U.S. Navy submarine USS Connecticut (SSN-22) struck in the South China Sea on October 2 was an underwater mountain, according to a recently concluded investigation reported by USNI News on Monday. On Monday, the U.S. 7th Fleet confirmed in a statement to USNI News that the...
MILITARY
Business Insider

Japan has an aircraft carrier again — just don't call it that

In a recent tweet, the US Navy's top civilian official noted his tour of Japan's "aircraft carrier" during a trip there. Japan's pacifist constitution means its naval forces have avoided using that term for its ships since World War II. The US Navy said the tweet doesn't mean a change...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Business Insider

Why you had to be married to fly the CIA's fastest spy plane

The SR-71 Blackbird remains the fastest operational military aircraft in history to this day, despite leaving service more than two decades ago, but its Lockheed predecessor in the A-12 was actually faster. The A-12 that would ultimately lead to the missile-packing Mach 3 interceptor YF-12 and the missile-defeating legend that...
MILITARY
thedrive

U.S. Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon Test Fails (Updated)

The test appeared set to loft a hypersonic craft beyond the range of any existing known U.S. boost-glide vehicle-based weapon in development. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Details are still limited, but the Pentagon has confirmed that a U.S. military test today of a long-range hypersonic weapon from Alaska...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hngn.com

China Constructs a Dummy of U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier and Destroyer, Reportedly a Preparation for Possible Naval Clash

Chinese military personnel built models of a US Navy aircraft carrier and US vessels, probably for target practice. In a recently published article in MSN News, according to the USNI, a private, non-profit, professional military association, satellite images from China's northwest Xinjiang region appear to show a full-scale outline of a "Ford-class" aircraft carrier currently being built for the US Navy, as well as the shapes of at least two Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers at a new target range complex in the Taklamakan Desert.
MILITARY
Business Insider

3 pieces of gear that give US special operators 'super powers'

It's no secret that America's special operations units are at the forefront of military technology and training, but you still might be surprised at just how "super" some special operations gear can make our elite war fighters. Over the past two decades of near-continuous combat operations in theaters all around...
The Independent

US army to test largest ever laser weapon that is the size of shipping container

The US army is planning to test its most powerful ever laser weapon next year, which would have enough strength to shoot down hostile missiles or aircraft.The 300-kilowatt weapon built jointly by General Atomics Electromagnetic Sytems and Boeing is the size of a shipping container and is mounted on the back of a heavy truck.The new laser is part of a US army project to develop defensive laser weapons that can shoot down incoming threats, which also include large drones and helicopters.The US navy first installed a 30 kilowatt laser weapon aboard the USS Ponce in 2014, with most other...
MILITARY
Business Insider

Why Russia's only aircraft carrier may be cursed

Russia has modernized and expanded its military, but it still has just one aircraft carrier. That Soviet-era ship, Admiral Kuznetsov, has struggled to deploy and operate at sea. With limited resources to fix Kuznetsov or build another carrier, the future looks bleak. It's a punchline to many jokes, well, at...
MILITARY
thedrive

America's Troubled New Aircraft Carrier Will Finally Go On Its First Deployment Next Year

After multiple issues and delays, the USS Gerald R. Ford is now set to go to sea for its maiden deployment in 2022. The much-delayed maiden deployment for the U.S. Navy’s new aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford is now scheduled to take place next year, four years later than originally planned. The nuclear-powered vessel is the lead ship in a new class of supercarriers, four of which have been ordered, with the three additional units now under assembly. A decision on the configuration of a fifth is due next year. With a whole range of advantages promised over the current Nimitz class carriers, the Navy is keen to get the first of the Ford class into operation, but it has been a long wait, with many setbacks due to the inability of critical systems to function as intended.
MILITARY
thedrive

Tailless Fighter-Like Airframe Spotted At Chinese Jet Manufacturer's Test Airfield

The object in question looks very much like a tailless fighter design similar to the U.S. X-44 Manta and new NGAD concepts. Chengdu Aircraft Corporation is one of two preeminent fighter manufacturers in China, and arguably the best known these days. It has two indigenous fighter designs in production that currently serve with the People's Liberation Army, the J-10 single-engine mid-weight fighter and the J-20 heavy stealth fighter. The J-20 still arguably stands as China's most stunning manned aircraft achievement, and the development of it as the country's first stealth fighter continues to evolve to this very day. Yet that is certain to change in the not-so-distant future as China continues its rapid expansion of air-combat capabilities and manufacturing know-how. Satellite images The War Zone recently obtained — dated Oct. 29, 2021 — of the company's flight test airfield, which is located adjacent to its plant in its namesake city, is indicative of this. It shows five J-20s on the ramp, 18 J-10s, a couple of drones, and one very unusual airframe unlike any other.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy