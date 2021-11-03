CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Wealthy boomers aren't just keeping millennials from homeownership - they're screwing up the retirement plans of the rest of their generation

By Ben Winck,Hillary Hoffower
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MzSkC_0clNPT5p00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RisyN_0clNPT5p00
The typical boomer's downsizing plans is running into a massive starter-home shortage.

Marko Geber/Getty Images

  • Baby boomers are retiring and looking to move into small "starter" homes. They're crashing into a historic housing shortage.
  • The US supply of starter homes is the lowest it's been in 50 years, and construction is slowing instead of ramping up.
  • The typical boomer just can't afford to outbid wealthy peers, Gen Xers, and millennials in a market where cash is king.

The typical baby boomer just wants to retire and move into a smaller home. It's the kind of "downsizing" that makes sense for really enjoying the golden years of the 60s and onward - and it's especially important as the retirement age is younger than ever after the pandemic.

The problem is a historic shortage of not just housing but of starter homes - exactly what boomers need to meet their downsizing purposes. It's pitting middle-class boomers against their wealthy peers and even millennials with enough cash to snag the few starter homes on the market.

The country's supply of starter homes - properties sized 1,400 square feet or smaller - sits at the lowest level in 50 years . Where starter homes counted for 40% of construction in 1980, they were just 7% of construction in 2019.

That's left the housing market unprepared for the wave of pandemic-era retirements. At least 1.7 million people retired ahead of schedule due to the pandemic, according to The New School's Schwartz Center for Economic Policy Analysis . Put simply, more retired Americans are fighting over a smaller inventory of starter homes.

As Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors, told The Wall Street Journal , "young people want to upsize, and the older generation is looking to downsize." He noted that downsizing represented about 28% of transactions in 2020, and most of those involved buyers 55 or older.

However, not all boomers are staying put . Well-off boomers over age 60 are more active in the housing market in the past decade than people in the same age group 10 years older, according to a Zillow report . With more cash in their pockets, boomers are winning bidding wars with the younger generation. That some boomers can't afford to sell and downsize while their peers are snapping up homes with all-cash offers is representative of an intragenerational boomer wealth gap.

Two generations are squeezing starter-home supply

As more Americans look to downsize, they face intense competition with a generation beginning its foray into homeownership. Millennials are in their peak years for household formation and driving a surge in demand for homes. Since they don't already have properties to sell, they're mainly interested in less expensive starter homes.

The shortage is only making the market worse for both generations. Bidding wars have left young Americans struggling to buy their first homes and reap the benefits of rising home values. At the same time, retiring Americans who can't keep up with starter homes' surging prices are staying put in their properties.

It's a concept known as "aging in place," which a New York Times analysis of Federal Reserve data found has become more popular for boomers than past older generations. While some are wary of putting their houses on the market for fear of being unable to find an affordable replacement , they're also cautious of nursing homes in the Covid era.

That's exacerbated the vicious cycle in the housing market. Boomers hold more real-estate wealth than any other generation. By staying in their houses, the group is keeping a huge supply of existing homes from hitting the market and bringing forth much-needed supply. Generation X is unable to move into boomers' homes, and millennials can't move in after them. The age-old housing cycle has seized to a halt.

Those expecting a surge of starter-home construction will probably be disappointed. Estimates of the overall housing shortage range from 3.8 million homes to 6.8 million . Democrats have proposed $150 billion in funding for housing, but the aid would only fill some of the hole . And precedent suggests contractors won't focus on building starter homes. "Upper-tier housing" that costs at least $500,000 made up the bulk of new home construction in 2019, Insider reported .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 171

TerYon
7d ago

Biggest difference I see is that those boomers were willing to start with a small two bedroom 1200 square-foot home and build up equity over decades. The generations of today are not willing to settle for that and will often want to buy something that is way out of their price range early on. They are forgetting that it took the boomers decades of saving to build up to where they are today. Hard-work, saving money and doing with less in order to achieve goals seems to be a foreign concept to many of them.

Reply(25)
179
Ironinmywordsoflife
7d ago

interesting take. Work hard for 40 years, build a nest egg while raising more kids than millenials will, and now blamed for hoarding. The system is broken mentally for these kids. Climb the ladder. You don't start out on easystreet.

Reply(19)
112
Just JC
7d ago

This article is nonsense. If you are downsizing that means you have a larger more expensive home to sell so you should have the money unless you have a big mortgage to pay off

Reply(1)
51
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Home Prices Are Now Rising Much Faster Than Incomes, Studies Show

Historically high home prices are shutting many would-be buyers out of the housing market. At the same time, homeownership is a key way to build wealth. During the Covid pandemic, home prices have shot up nearly nationwide while household income fell. As a result, homeownership became out of reach for...
BUSINESS
CNET

Millennials are buying more homes, ahead in mortgage applications for 2021

Millennials applied for more mortgages than any other generation so far this year. More than half of home purchase mortgage applications (51%) were submitted by those between the ages of 26 and 41, according to a recent analysis by data analytics firm Corelogic. The report accounts for all mortgage applications,...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Market#Retirement Savings#Retirement Age#The New School#Americans#The Wall Street Journal
dsnews.com

Generation Z Remains Cautiously Optimistic About Homeownership

As Generation Z comes of age and moves into their prime homebuying years, 77% of Gen Zers still believe that homeownership is “at least somewhat attainable” even in light of a global pandemic, rising housing prices, and record low inventory. Gen Z, which includes persons born from the mid-90s to...
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Is The US Entering A Millennial Baby Boom?

The COVID-19 pandemic ushered in some demographic shifts in the U.S., and one of the major changes was a surge in younger Americans moving out of downtown apartments and buying homes in the suburbs and other rural areas. On Tuesday, Bank of America analyst Robert Ohmes said one of the...
AMERICAS
themreport.com

Where Does Gen Z Stand on Homeownership?

As Generation Z comes of age and moves into their prime homebuying years, 77% of Gen Zers still believe that homeownership is “at least somewhat attainable” even in light of a global pandemic, rising housing prices, and record low inventory. Gen Z, which includes persons born from the mid-90s to...
REAL ESTATE
NBC Miami

Here How Much Debt Millennials Have on Average

Outstanding consumer debt in the U.S. is currently around $14.88 trillion, representing an average individual debt of nearly $93,000, according data from an Experian consumer debt study. And for millennials specificially, who range in age from 25 to 40, that number is almost as high: Millennials owe an average of...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
The American Genius

Bank of America helps income-restricted homebuyers with $5B program

(HOMEOWNERSHIP) Bank of America is offering assistance to low to moderate-income homebuyers by reducing their mortgage and upfront home-buying costs. The Bank of America announced that it is expanding its affordable homeownership initiative to help low to moderate-income homebuyers find their dream home. The Bank of America Community Homeownership Commitment® started in 2019 with $5 billion.
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

Americans’ mortgage debt looks great again

One of the most unloved American economic success stories has been how spectacular American households with mortgage debt look today. Let’s take a look at the New York Federal Reserve’s Household Debt and Credit Report for the third quarter, released today. The most important factor is that debt structures are...
REAL ESTATE
PLANetizen

Has the Millennial Housing Boom Only Just Begun?

"We've only seen the beginning of millennial housing demand," writes Hillary Hoffower to amplify the points made in a recent "commentary" written by Dana M. Peterson for Barron's [paywall]. Unless you have a subscription to Barron's, Hoffower's aggregation will have to stand in for the analysis provided by Peterson, who is the chief economist at non-profit The Conference Board.
REAL ESTATE
KTEN.com

Despite Lofty Dreams, 46% of Americans Expect to Retire in Debt

They don’t call them the golden years for nothing — American consumers spend much of their lives working toward retirement, so many have probably thought about their ideal retirement and how to make it happen. MagnifyMoney researchers set out to identify what a dream retirement looks like for folks, but...
PERSONAL FINANCE
awealthofcommonsense.com

Some Lessons About the Housing Market From Zillow’s Blunder

Technology has made our lives better in numerous ways but there are certain industries that have yet to experience much innovation from the tech sector. The healthcare and education systems come to mind. Both areas are ripe for innovation but each is complex in its own ways that make it difficult for Silicon Valley to fix.
REAL ESTATE
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

35K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy