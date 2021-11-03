CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The top streaming TV shows last month: HBO Max's 'Titans' tops Netflix's 'Squid Game' in US audience demand

By Travis Clark
Business Insider
Business Insider
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24aml1_0clNPRKN00
"Squid Game" Youngkyu Park
  • Parrot's list is ranked by how much more in demand the top series are than the average TV show in the US.
  • Parrot Analytics measures audience demand, which reflects the desire of and engagement with, or overall popularity, of a series.
  • Netflix's "Squid Game," its biggest series ever, took the No. 2 spot in audience demand in the US last month.

9. "Doom Patrol" (HBO Max)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UTtoB_0clNPRKN00

Times more in demand than average show: 25.2

Description: "Part support group, part crimefighting team, DC's unlikeliest band of heroes take on evil and otherworldly forces to help protect the world – even if it wants nothing to do with them."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 97%

What critics said: "Doom Patrol has learned the lesson that pathos not need require a morose tone. The show is at its finest when these flawed and funny people are allowed to be uproarious even when they're in pain." — AV Club (season three)

Season three premiered on HBO Max September 23. See more insights for "Doom Patrol."

8. "Lucifer" (Netflix)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u7rfh_0clNPRKN00
"Lucifer" Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 26.5

Description: "Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 88%

What critics said: "For five seasons, we watched Lucifer work on himself in therapy. Season 6 finally lets him use everything he's learned to reach his destiny." — Polygon (season six)

Season 6 premiered on Netflix on September 10. See more insights for "Lucifer."

7. "Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1muzpy_0clNPRKN00
Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin star on "Only Murders in the Building." Hulu

Times more in demand than average show: 26.5

Description: "Only Murders in the Building follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100%

What critics said: "This ten-episode charmer, streaming

on Hulu , is a fine sendup of media culture, in particular the true-crime genre, which makes stars out of corpses." — New Yorker (season one)

Season one premiered on Hulu on August 3. See more insights for "Only Murders in the Building."

6. "The Mandalorian" (Disney+)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TwDrW_0clNPRKN00
Din Djarin, the eponymous Mandalorian, with Boba Fett in season two of "The Mandalorian." Disney Plus

Times more in demand than average show: 31.3

Description: "After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93%

What critics said: "We're in an age of TV where so much money can be thrown around and it doesn't work. This is throwing a lot of money at something and it does." — BBC (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on Disney+ on October 30, 2020. See more insights for "The Mandalorian."

5. "You" (Netflix)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FlezK_0clNPRKN00

Times more in demand than average show: 38.0

Description: "A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 92%

What critics said: "Regardless of the conclusions it draws, 'You' remains a fascinating look at just how hard it is to outwit and outrun your own nature." — Indiewire (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered on Netflix

on October 15. See more insights for "You."

4. "Stranger Things" (Netflix)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L1Shz_0clNPRKN00
The boys of "Stranger Things" dress up as Ghostbusters on season two of the Netflix series. Wolfhard is all the way to the right. Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 38.1

Description: "When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93%

What critics said: "The problem is that the show never really presents stories that are as sophisticated as they are well-meaning." — Vox (season three)

Season 3 premiered July 4, 2019, on Netflix. See more insights for "Stranger Things."

3. "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WJTsx_0clNPRKN00
"Ted Lasso." Warner Bros. Television Distribution/Apple

Times more in demand than average show: 39.2

Description: "Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 95%

What critics said: "Marrying the fairy-godmother role that Ted plays with a fully grounded backstory (or any kind of realism, at that) is a tricky act to balance. And yet the fantasy of Ted Lasso abides." — (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered July 23 on Apple TV+. See more insights for "Ted Lasso."

2. "Squid Game" (Netflix)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lf02m_0clNPRKN00

Times more in demand than average show: 39.3

Description: "Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93%

What critics said: "A twisty, fast-paced, action-packed show whose episodes end in killer cliffhangers-in other words, the ultimate binge bait." — Time (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered September 17 on Netflix. See more insights for "Squid Game."

1. "Titans" (HBO Max)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DXIXw_0clNPRKN00
"Titans." HBO Max

Times more in demand than average show: 42.2

Description: "'Titans' follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 86%

What critics said: "This is very much a story of two Robins and the man who raised them, and in that way it feels powerful and intimate. But fans of the wider Titans team might be left wanting as the laser-sharp focus centers on Dick Grayson and Jason Todd." — IGN (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered on HBO Max in on August 12. See more insights for "Titans."

Comments / 1

