An Open Letter To The Person In Kalamazoo Who Paint Bombed My Car

Update: It seems that Gage Cannabis Co., who also owns Cookies in Kalamazoo, has posted signage on the building, and will be bringing another dispensary to Kalamazoo. This is a time of growth and development in Kalamazoo and we are starting to see lots of new businesses opening. We’re also seeing a lot of construction and new buildings being built, some of which on grounds where old structures once were. Before the pandemic, there was a Phillips 66 gas station eastbound on Stadium Drive which looked to be a little dated, but still saw regular customers. Nobody is sure why, but they ended up shutting down in 2019 which led to a question mark, as to if the gas station would be bought by someone else.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO