Temperatures are dropping and that's making it more and more difficult to spend hours tinkering in your garage. It's not just a matter of comfort, which is important, but also about safety. After all, when you're working with tools or getting under a car or truck to take care of serious repair work, you need to make sure your hands are steady and working properly. While piling on extra layers of clothing such as hats and gloves could keep you warm, it also restricts your movement and can get in the way of your visibility. All of these things can make even a simple job more dangerous, which is why a garage heater doesn't just keep you warm, it keeps you safe.

