Ethereum looks primed to take down the coveted $5,000 level and is inches away from it. However, a bearish divergence is also looming. The momentum behind ETH remains very strong, which has pushed prices higher and higher. The expectation to see ETH at $5,000 is on everyone’s mind, and this price level is less than 5% from the current all-time high. This should be an easy target to reach for ETH considering the price action.

MARKETS ・ 18 HOURS AGO