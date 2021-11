Patty Jenkins’ Heavy Schedule Delays Potential Blockbuster. Star Wars: Rogue Squadron has been delayed due to director Patty Jenkins‘ busy slate of upcoming projects. My fellow Star Wars fans take note. It seems that the filming of the eagerly awaited Star Wars: Rogue Squadron has been pushed back for the time being due to its high profile director Patty Jenkins’ full schedule. The news came as no surprise to many being that the casting of the film wasn’t even accomplished yet. However, the Disney/Lucasfilm project is not going to evaporate into thin air. Not at this point, anyway and it will, hopefully, still make its projected release date of December 22, 2023. Jenkins had been working on this upcoming picture alongside writer Matthew Robinson for over a year, according to sources.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO