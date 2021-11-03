CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Akamai Technologies (AKAM) PT Raised to $135 at FBN Securities, Following Earnings

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

FBN Securities analyst Shebly Seyrafi raised the price target on Akamai...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Vertex Inc. (VERX) PT Raised to $36 at JMP Securities, Following Earnings

JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens raised the price target on Vertex Inc. (NASDAQ: VERX) to $36.00 (from $35.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) PT Lowered to $16 at Wedbush, Following Earnings

Wedbush analyst Jay McCanless lowered the price target on Dream Finders Homes Inc. (NASDAQ: DFH) to $16.00 (from $19.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Purple Innovations stock plummets amid multiple downgrades after earnings; kudos to BofA's Nagle for being early

Shares of Purple Innovation Inc. plummeted 21.6% toward a 17-month low in midday trading Wednesday, after a host of rating downgrades in the wake of the mattress maker's delayed and disappointing third-quarter results and lowered outlook. No less than four of the 10 analysts surveyed by FactSet cut their ratings to the equivalent of hold, and six analysts cut their price targets. Kudos to analyst Curtis Nagle at BofA Securities, who double downgraded the stock to sell a day before results were due, citing evidence of "weak" online trends the a new "big" competitive threat. Truist's Keith Hughes cut this rating to hold from buy, calling the results "exceptionally poor." Raymond James' Bobby Griffin lowered the rating to market perform from outperform, saying that while he understands that his downgrade is "late," he now has "very low confidence" in his forward estimates or the underlying demand trends in Purple's wholesale business. The stock has plunged 54.3% year to date while the S&P 500 has gained 24.0%.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) PT Raised to $60 at BofA Securities

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. BofA Securities analyst John Murphy raised the price target on Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) to $60.00 (from $30.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. The analyst commented, "Our $60 PO for LCID is now based on ~8.5x...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Synlogic (SYBX) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Synlogic (NASDAQ: SYBX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.29), in-line with the analyst estimate of ($0.29). Revenue for the quarter came in at $900 thousand versus the consensus estimate of $140 thousand.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) Misses Q3 EPS by 3c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) reported Q3 EPS of $0.01, $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.04. Revenue for the quarter came in at $61 million versus the consensus estimate of $60.04 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.09), $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.11). Revenue for the quarter came in at $12.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $11.94 million. For earnings history...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Intellicheck (IDN) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Intellicheck (NASDAQ: IDN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.05), in-line with the analyst estimate of ($0.05). Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.8 versus the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. For earnings...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Paycor HCM, Inc (PYCR) Misses Q1 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Paycor HCM, Inc (NASDAQ: PYCR) reported Q1 EPS of $0.01, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.02. Revenue for the quarter came in at $92.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $89.82 million. GUIDANCE:. Paycor HCM,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ: LAND) announces the following event:. What:. Gladstone Land Corporation's Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021, Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

AerCap Holdings (AER) Reports Q3 EPS of $4.04

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AerCap Holdings (NYSE: AER) reported Q3 EPS of $4.04, versus $8.36 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.45 billion, versus $1.03 billion reported last year.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

PayPal (PYPL) PT Lowered to $260 at JMP Securities, Following Earnings

JMP Securities analyst David M. Scharf lowered the price target on PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) to $260.00 (from $300.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

NVIDIA (NVDA) PT Raised to $400 at Rosenblatt, Sees Earnings Power of ~$10 for FY24

Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann raised the price target on NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) to $400.00 (from $300.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Steven Madden (SHOO) PT Raised to $58 at B.Riley After Earnings on 11/3

B.Riley analyst Susan Anderson raised the price target on Steven Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO) to $58.00 (from $51.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Communication Services Stocks Making Moves Tuesday: RBLX, GBXI, SALM, ZNGA, MIMO, LTRPA, AMC, NCMI

These Communication Services stocks are trading higher:. -Roblox Corp (RBLX) stock is trading at $104.45, a gain of $27.53, or 35.77%, on high volume. Roblox Corp Cl A gets a Sentiment Score of Very Bearish from InvestorsObserver and receives an average analyst recommendation of Strong Buy with a price target of $88.50. Roblox Corp Cl A next reports earnings on November 14.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Fisker (FSR) PT Raised to $24 at BofA Securities

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BofA Securities analyst John Murphy raised the price target on Fisker (NYSE: FSR) to $24.00 (from $18.00) while maintaining a Neutral rating. The analyst commented, "Our $24 PO for...
STOCKS

