The first Black-owned winery in Durham, NC, has opened, and a Black woman is at the helm!. Melanated Wines & Spirits, which was opened by LaShonda Fort-Modest on Oct. 22, 2021. The winery opened up in an industrial park in the Southside of Durham, according to WRAL, and Modest said that her goal with the winery is to “uncork the culture.”

DURHAM, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO