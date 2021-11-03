Showtime's 'Dexter: New Blood' tests monstrous family bonds

When Dexter Morgan reappears on TV for the first time in more than eight years, he’s ankle deep in snow and running with a rifle in his hands. Soon he locks in on a target — a beautiful buck as white as the surrounding snow — and places his index finger on the trigger. But he can’t pull it. This is the Dexter: New Blood version of Dexter Morgan, a man far from the Miami he once inhabited and the many murders he committed over eight seasons of Showtime’s Dexter. Technically, he’s not even Dexter Morgan anymore. In Iron Lake, New York, the small town where he now resides, he is known as Jim Lindsay. And here, as the resumption of the Dexter saga begins, good ol’ Jim hasn’t killed a single soul. Yet.
