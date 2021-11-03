Year of the Hamster’s 2021 Offseason Plan

This is already a very good team. There are All-Stars across the roster, with a few specific holes to patch up. I see the offseason as a time to build a division winner. Nothing can guarantee a World Series win, or even advancement beyond the first round– as the Dodgers and Giants found. Baseball playoff series are largely coin flips, even if the final score is lopsided; keep flipping that coin until three in a row come up Ws and you get a trophy. The most important thing is 1) getting to flip a coin at all, and 2) if at all possible, make it 3 flips to win not 4: you want the division, not a wild card. Winning the division means winning a lot of games, preferably triple digits, and you can’t win a lot of games without depth: look at the Rays, with few stars but an endless supply of position-flexible 2-3 WAR players.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO