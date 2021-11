SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – A man was stabbed late Monday night by a security guard at a Vons grocery store in Santa Monica after he purportedly became violent when employees asked him to put on a mask. Nov. 8, 2021. (RMG News) The stabbing occurred at about 10:35 p.m. at a Vons located at 710 Broadway. Witnesses said the victim entered the Vons a little before closing, appeared disheveled and was not wearing a mask. Witnesses told Santa Monica police that when Vons staff approached him, the victim became belligerent and assaulted an employee. When a security guard intervened and tried to escort the...

