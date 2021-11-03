CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billerica, MA

At 17, she left a Billerica party in 1982 and was never seen again. Her car — and possibly her remains — were just found in the Concord River.

By Arianna MacNeill
Boston
Boston
 7 days ago

Judith Chartier was last seen at 2 a.m. on June 5, 1982.

Human remains were found Wednesday in the Concord River in Billerica near where investigators discovered pieces of a car that belonged to a 17-year-old Chelmsford girl who has been missing since 1982.

While authorities can’t say right now if the remains are Judith Chartier, they were found by investigators and civilian divers near the submerged 1972 Dodge Dart Swinger that Chartier was said to be operating the night she went missing, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicle is no longer intact; it was found about 50 to 75 yards into the river under about eight to 10 feet of water. Officials were able to identify it as Chartier’s Tuesday by using its vehicle identification number, or VIN.

Along with the vehicle and remains, authorities found a laminated work identification that belonged to Chartier, among other items. The search had resumed around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Chartier was last seen leaving a party in Billerica around 2 a.m. on June 5, 1982, according to Ryan’s office. The gathering, which included other teenagers, was said to be in an outdoor area.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and state anthropologist will now work to identify the remains as investigators work to piece together how Chartier’s vehicle and belongings ended up in the water.

“We will be going back into the water in the upcoming days,” Ryan said during the press conference.

She said she’s been in contact with Chartier’s family since the discovery.

“As you can imagine, after all of these years, first to hear just a little bit of news yesterday, that we’ve been able to locate the car, and then to hear this morning that we’ve actually found these human remains is both heartening in that they now have a sense of what happened to their sister, but also distressing in terms of all the years they have waited,” Ryan said. “Their parents are no longer with us and obviously went to their grave not knowing what had happened to their daughter.”

Ryan couldn’t say if officials suspect foul play, noting that it’s too early to determine that.

The river and access to it was different in 1982, she said, adding that that’s something investigators will research.

The investigation is being conducted by the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office Cold Case Unit and local and state police. The search also included the help of Bruce Stebbins and Hans Hug fo Sonar Search and Recovery who used Edgetech Sonar System to find the vehicle, according to Ryan’s office.

It was the new technology that was key to finding the remains, Ryan said.

Watch the full press conference:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston

National Guard soldier pulls woman from burning car in Sterling

"I signed up to protect civilians. I signed up to protect people in America." A member of the Massachusetts National Guard jumped into action to save a woman from a burning car on Sunday evening. Ryan Leger, a 28-year-old specialist with the Massachusetts National Guard, had stopped to take photos...
STERLING, MA
Boston

2 of 3 police officers shot in deadly Dorchester standoff released

A vigil was held Tuesday night to show support for the injured officers. Two of the three officers shot during a standoff in Dorchester Tuesday night have been released from the hospital. The third officer remains hospitalized, according to Sgt. John Boyle, a spokesman for Boston police. An hours-long standoff...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Billerica, MA
Chelmsford, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Chelmsford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Billerica, MA
Crime & Safety
Boston

New Bedford man sentenced to life in prison for stabbing woman to death

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison in the fatal stabbing of a woman in 2018. Robert Viveiros, 50, a New Bedford resident, was convicted last week of murder in the brutal 2018 stabbing of Chantel Bruno. He was also sentenced to life in prison without parole, The Standard-Times reported Wednesday.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston

21-year-old killed in fatal crash on Route 1 in Sharon

"Our deepest sympathies and condolences are with the entire Early family during this difficult time." A driver crashed his vehicle twice while speeding on Route 1 in Sharon Sunday night, killing one and injuring another. Nicholas Snyder, 22, of Wrentham was arraigned on charges including motor vehicle homicide and other...
SHARON, MA
Boston

1 dead, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-495 in Raynham

As of around 11 a.m., just one travel lane was open while authorities work to determine what happened. One person is dead, and another seriously injured, following a crash on I-495 in Raynham Tuesday morning. The crash involved five vehicles, according to David Procopio, a spokesman for the state police.
RAYNHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concord River#Human Remains#Vin
Boston

‘We’re not trying to hurt anybody’: Suffolk County Sheriff Steve Tompkins pushes back against critics of his proposal to address Mass. and Cass

“They don’t fully understand what we’re trying to do.”. Suffolk County Sheriff Steve Tompkins is pressing ahead despite growing pushback against his plan to open a treatment facility on his South Bay correctional campus where people in the area of Mass. and Cass with open warrants could be directed by the special court sessions operating at the jail.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy