Cristiano Ronaldo rescued Manchester United in the Champions League yet again as his injury-time equaliser dragged them to a 2-2 draw at Atalanta. Two moments of magic from the 36-year-old, whose goals alone have now earned United five of their seven Champions League points, earned them a point they barely deserved to remain top of Group F, and able to qualify for the last 16 with victory over Villarreal in their next match.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO