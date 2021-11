According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, one big name some NFL general managers think could be traded before Tuesday’s deadline is Broncos OLB Von Miller: “If you are asking me for one sexy trade that could be made, besides Watson, that would be it. I don’t know why they wouldn’t do it. He has wanted out for a while, he won’t be back there next year, they are struggling with him. Probably will have a new coach next year. George (rookie GM George Paton) has to be looking for picks at this point.”

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO