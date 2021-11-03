Stepping into sustainability: Hankook launches shoes made from recycled tires

Turning bottles into fabric, giving single-use plastics a second chance. With plastic production at an all-time high, nearly half of which is only intended to be used once, it is more important than ever to repurpose our recyclables. Did you know most plastics can only be recycled a handful of times before they can no longer be reused? Then off to the landfill it goes. Repurposing our trash into multi-use treasures offers a valuable solution to our currently limited recycling system. Converting existing plastic waste into more practical goodies like clothing made from recycled materials has continued to be an effective way to reduce the impact of single-use plastics on the environment.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO