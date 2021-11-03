CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Stepping into sustainability: Hankook launches shoes made from recycled tires

By Sam Cottrill
rubbernews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL, South Korea—When taking the first step on the journey toward a more sustainable future, it's important to put your best foot forward. But what about the next step, or the one after that?. Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Ltd. is doing its part to make the road to...

www.rubbernews.com

Tire Review

Hercules Tires, TIS Wheels Launch Co-Branded UTV Tire

Hercules Tires and TIS Wheels announced the launch of its new co-branded premium utility terrain vehicle (UTV) tire, the TIS UT1 by Hercules. It is the first UTV tire to be offered by Hercules Tires and will be available in Q1 2022. Tire Review tested the new TIS UT1 by Hercules during a ride-and-drive event in Moab, Utah, in October. During a product overview on the trip, Steven Liu, senior director of proprietary brands for Hercules, said tire dealers would no longer have to go to a power sports dealer for UTV tires and could buy directly from Hercules.
CARS
rubbernews.com

Lubrizol launches recyclable all-TPU shoe prototype

CLEVELAND—The Lubrizol Corp. has introduced a prototype 100-percent thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) recyclable shoe. The company claims it meets the high-performance demands in the footwear industry, while achieving greater sustainability through enhanced recyclability. The shoe is made using the company's TPU yarns to keep the construction lightweight. BounCell TPU foam is...
CLEVELAND, OH
Tire Business

Hankook Tire’s Kinergy 4S2 hits all the marks

This content was paid for by an advertiser and created by Crain's Custom Content. With the latest technology in tire design, all-weather tires continue to increase in popularity. More and more, customers are opting for the all-weather variety over the all-season option and for good reason. The all-weather tire offers...
CARS
Tire Business

Hankook Tire expands its Dynapro line of products

Hankook Tire announced an expansion of its Dynapro line of products to include the brand-new Rugged Terrain Dynapro XT and next generation Dynapro AT2 Xtreme. The Dynapro XT is available now in 30 sizes, while the Dynapro AT2 Xtreme is currently available in 32 sizes. Hankook will continue adding to the Dynapro AT2 line-up, reaching 98 total sizes by 2022.
CARS
#Tire Recycling#Tires#Hankook Tire
Tire Business

Keter Tire to launch second brand in 2022 in U.S.

FRANKLIN, Tenn — Private-brand importer/distributor Keter Tire USA plans to launch in 2022 in the U.S. a second brand of passenger and light truck tires, the Celerate, to complement the Neoterra brand it launched in early 2020. The brand, to be built in Thailand by an undisclosed manufacturer there, will...
FRANKLIN, TN
Tire Business

Tireco launching additions to Patagonia LT tire lineup

LAS VEGAS — Private- and import-brand tire distributor Tireco Inc. is adding to its Milestar Patagonia line with two light truck tire products announced during the SEMA Show in Las Vegas. Milestar is set to release the Patagonia M/T-02, a second-generation product designed for real-world enthusiasts and professional rock crawling...
CARS
Footwear News

On Creates a Sustainable New Foam for Running Shoes That’s Made From Carbon Emissions

On is moving away from petroleum-based resources by creating a new foam of its own. The Swiss footwear brand revealed CleanCloud today, the new foam material it created that’s made using carbon emissions as a raw material. CleanCloud has been in the works for four years, starting with finding partners in climate-safe materials and fuel company LanzaTech and circular polyolefin solutions provider Borealis. On’s goal, according to a statement, is to swap out all of its soles that are made from EVA to ones made with CleanCloud. “It’s a win-win situation: we are capturing emissions before they pollute our atmosphere and are at...
ENVIRONMENT
rubbernews.com

Tire Industry Project offers tools toward scrap tire sustainability

GENEVA, Switzerland—Sustainability depends on renewable sources and the establishment of circular economies—and scrap, or end-of-life, tires continue to play a crucial role in the development of both. As such, the Tire Industry Project has released a "toolkit" for stakeholders in these efforts, essentially "steps for establishing and enhancing ELT management,...
GENEVA, OH
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
floridasportsman.com

Clothing Made from Recycled Plastic: Recycling Never Looked So Good

Turning bottles into fabric, giving single-use plastics a second chance. With plastic production at an all-time high, nearly half of which is only intended to be used once, it is more important than ever to repurpose our recyclables. Did you know most plastics can only be recycled a handful of times before they can no longer be reused? Then off to the landfill it goes. Repurposing our trash into multi-use treasures offers a valuable solution to our currently limited recycling system. Converting existing plastic waste into more practical goodies like clothing made from recycled materials has continued to be an effective way to reduce the impact of single-use plastics on the environment.
ENVIRONMENT
Gadget Flow

Boundary Supply Rennen Recycled Pouch uses 70% recycled materials for sustainability

Invest in a sustainable everyday bag with the Boundary Supply Rennen Recycled Pouch. It uses 70% recycled materials, eco fabrics, and includes yarns created from 4 recycled plastic bottles. So you know you’re making an eco-friendly purchase. Moreover, the Boundary Supply pouch combines an environmentally friendly bag with practicality. In particular, it features a business card sleeve, a pocket sleeve, and pen loops to stow your everyday items. Measuring just 8.5 inches wide by 2 inches deep, there’s ample room for your essential accessories. And you can even add this to your travel backpack to organize your travels. In fact, the interior design keeps items separate, so you needn’t go searching when you need something. Finally, these pouches are available in 3 colors to complement your style and personal tastes.
ENVIRONMENT
plasticstoday.com

ICIS Launches Global Database of Chemical Recycling Projects

As brand owners set ambitious sustainability goals, especially involving packaging for food and beverage products, demand for recycled plastics has been growing. The supply of high-quality, food-grade recycled plastics, however, is limited. Chemical recycling, or advanced recycling as it is increasingly called to avoid alarming a segment of the population that views “chemicals” as something nefarious, may fill the gap left by mechanical recycling methods. To help fast-moving consumer goods companies, material suppliers, and large convertors and retailers source a secure supply of recycled resins suitable for these applications, business intelligence consultancy ICIS has developed the Recycling Supply Tracker – Chemical. The company describes the tracker as the “world’s only interactive database of global chemical recycling projects.”
ENVIRONMENT
Discover Mag

Eco-Friendly, Environmentally Conscious, Sustainable: More than Just Buzzwords with these Shoes.

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Sustainability, eco-friendly, environmentally conscious — these have become buzzwords in the fashion industry of late. Millennials and Generation Zers in particular are choosing to shop brands with eco-friendly bents — and in some cases, even ponying up extra cash to support environmentally conscious labels. In the past few years, shoe brands are coming up with new ways to reduce their carbon footprint and utilize new sustainably sourced materials.
ENVIRONMENT
Benzinga

On Holding Launches CleanCloud Foam For Shoe Bottom Units

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) has launched a new foam material, CleanCloud, made using carbon emissions as raw material, collaborating with LanzaTech and Borealis. LanzaTech uses a combination of genetic engineering, artificial intelligence, and innovations in mechanical and chemical engineering to manufacture chemicals utilizing a process that soaks up carbon rather than emitting it.
BUSINESS
Tire Business

Snow or ice, drive confidently with Hankook Tire

This content was paid for by an advertiser and created by Crain's Custom Content. As the days grow shorter and the temperature gets colder, having the right tire becomes even more important. For instance, a tire’s PSI (pound per square inch) can drop as much as 1 to 2 pounds...
CARS
homecrux.com

TIE Advanced Fighter Coffee Table Made From Recycled Metal

Do not claim yourself to be a sci-fi fan if you don’t carry a collection of Star Wars-inspired toys and furniture. We have brought many Star Wars rentals, cookware and tables to you and this time is no different. This time around, we have a TIE Advanced Fighter coffee table from Metal Art Productions that is entirely made from recycled metal parts.
TECHNOLOGY
outsourcing-pharma.com

Neopac recyclable barrier tubes land sustainability award

Polyfoil MMB mono-material tubes, designed to be recyclable, landed top honors in the Excellence in Sustainability at the recent Pharmapack Awards program. Pharmaceutical packaging company Neopac recently earned first place in the Excellence in Sustainability category at the 2021 Pharmapack Awards. The winning Polyfoil mono-material barrier tube is designed to provide product protection, ease of use for patients, and appealing aesthetics.
ENVIRONMENT
Screendaily

KFTV launches sustainable production report

Screen International’s sister site KFTV has launched an in-depth report about sustainability in the film and TV sector. The report, sponsored by Media Flights, includes insight from leading production and sustainability figures about managing green issues on set and how new tech is changing the filming landscape. Read the report...
TV & VIDEOS
rubbernews.com

Conti, INAM partnership pushes circular economies for parts

HANOVER, Germany—Continental A.G. will look to the more agile startup sector for its continuing journey toward sustainability, with the ambitious goal of becoming emissions-free by 2050. With a focus on the use of recycled rubber and plastics and circular economies for industrial and automotive parts, Continental will partner for a...
ENVIRONMENT
just-auto.com

Hankook Tire records Q3 global sales of EUR1.34bn

Hankook Tire has posted third-quarter global sales of EUR1.34bn (US$1.6bn), down from EUR1.36bn, while operating profit was EUR131m. Global sales of 18 inches and higher tyres accounted for 36.4% of total passenger car tyre sales, a YoY increase of 2.4%p. In particular, high-inch tyre sales in Hankook’s major markets including...
ECONOMY

