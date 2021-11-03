Stepping into sustainability: Hankook launches shoes made from recycled tires

As brand owners set ambitious sustainability goals, especially involving packaging for food and beverage products, demand for recycled plastics has been growing. The supply of high-quality, food-grade recycled plastics, however, is limited. Chemical recycling, or advanced recycling as it is increasingly called to avoid alarming a segment of the population that views “chemicals” as something nefarious, may fill the gap left by mechanical recycling methods. To help fast-moving consumer goods companies, material suppliers, and large convertors and retailers source a secure supply of recycled resins suitable for these applications, business intelligence consultancy ICIS has developed the Recycling Supply Tracker – Chemical. The company describes the tracker as the “world’s only interactive database of global chemical recycling projects.”
