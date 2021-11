“Black people made rock and roll” is a line from hip-hop artist Lizzo’s latest single “Rumors” featuring Cardi B. What exactly is Lizzo getting at in her lyrics?. Black people have been deliberately and systematically erased from the history of rock and roll. Rock and roll, though seemingly “white-dominated,” was indisputably pioneered by Black artists. Ever heard Elvis Presley referred to as the “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll”? What many people don’t know is that plenty of his early popular hits were written and performed by Black artists first. One of Elvis’ most popular songs, “Hound Dog,” was originally performed by Black blues singer Big Mama Thornton, and countless of his other hit songs were written by Black songwriter Otis Blackwell.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO