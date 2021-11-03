CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saints WR Michael Thomas done for season

By Zachary Links
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pieCT_0clNJCyc00
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Thomas‘ season is over. On Wednesday, the Saints star announced that he will not be able to return from his multiple ankle injuries in 2021.

“I’ve always been a man of faith and these past few months my faith has truly been tested,” Thomas tweeted. “As many of you know, early last season I injured my ankle and worked extremely hard over the next few months to get back in time to finish the season. Unfortunately, the rehab didn’t go as planned and earlier this offseason it was apparent I would need to have a procedure to repair the injury.

“Since then, the team and I have worked diligently, day and night to rehab and get me back on the field. Unfortunately, there has been another small setback which we will have to address. To my displeasure, I will not be able to make it back in time for this season but will do everything in my power to get back to the player I have always been.”

Thomas fought through ankle trouble last year but still only managed to suit up for seven games. The Saints then urged him to undergo surgery ASAP, but he waited until the summer to go under the knife. That course of action didn’t pay off — Thomas will have to spend the remainder of the year rehabbing with an eye on 2022.

The wide receiver likely knew his season was over sometime before Wednesday. Ditto for the Saints, who worked diligently to trade for a wide receiver before Tuesday’s deadline. Had the rest of the league known Thomas’ status, the asking price would have been significantly higher. Turns out, the market was already too rich for the Saints’ blood — they tried to deal for Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and others, but couldn’t make a deal before the buzzer.

Entering 2020, Thomas had missed just two career games. Then, in Week 1 of last year, Thomas’ high-ankle sprain — coupled with a midseason hamstring injury — changed everything. The last couple of years have been tumultuous to say the least. Health aside, the Saints also had to bench Thomas after he struck a teammate in practice.

Thomas capped his 2020 with just 40 catches for 438 yards, plus five receptions for 73 yards and one score in the Saints’ playoff win over the Bears. This year, he’ll close with a 0/0/0 line. Thanks to his five-year, $100M deal, he remains under club control through 2024.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Saints to start Trevor Siemian at QB in Week 9

Trevor Siemian's surprise cameo in Week 8 is expected to lead to a start Sunday. The Saints will use their previous third-string quarterback as their starter against the Falcons, Sean Payton confirmed Friday. While Siemian has more experience than Taysom Hill as a starter, this is still a surprise move....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Hamstring Injury#American Football#Wr#Asap#Browns
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Make A Decision On Cam Newton

The New Orleans Saints are in need of a new starting quarterback, as Jameis Winston is out with a “significant” knee injury. Many have suggested that the Saints make a run at Cam Newton. The free agent quarterback played in the NFC South for most of his career and is very familiar with the Saints. Newton could step in and attempt to lead New Orleans to the postseason.
NFL
The Spun

Sean Payton Has Telling Admission On Odell Beckham Jr.

If the New Orleans Saints are going to try to bring former Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. home, it won’t be through waivers. The former All-Pro wideout apparently has his eyes on the bayou, along with the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. However, if Beckham is going to be a Saint head coach Sean Payton says the waiver wire won’t be the route.
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders release WR Willie Snead after he asks to be cut

The Las Vegas Raiders have endured a tumultuous season that included the shocking resignation of head coach Jon Gruden but nevertheless managed to enter the bye winners of two consecutive games and at 5-2 on the campaign. Even still, one individual used the off week as an opportunity to embrace...
NFL
K945

Odell Beckham Jr. to the New Orleans Saints?

For those unaware, one of the most high-profile NFL players is now available. Will New Orleans land OBJ?. The situation between Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns seemingly came out of no where. Granted, stats-wise, OBJ has looked like a shell of his former self during his time in Cleveland. Still, a lot of his poor-production is due to his inability to stay on the field. Beckham has been sidelined continuously throughout his run with the Browns due to injuries, and that certainly has effected how his performance is being perceived. Still, even without the statistical dominance that we've came to expect from OBJ, there's still no denying that even in 2021, he is a prolific player and an undeniable playmaker.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Cam Newton News

An NFC South reunion for free agent quarterback Cam Newton does not appear to be in the works. The New Orleans Saints have lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston to what is believed to be a “significant” knee injury. Winston exited Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a tough-looking leg injury. He reportedly underwent tests at a local hospital and head coach Sean Payton told reporters that the injury is believed to be serious.
NFL
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Saints legend Drew Brees sounds off on potential return after Jameis Winston injury

The New Orleans Saints managed to pull off a spectacular win over the defending Super Bowl champions in Week 7, beating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home to the tune of a 36-27 score. However, the win came at a price, with the Saints seemingly losing Jameis Winston to a knee injury. While nothing is final yet in terms of the full extent of Winston’s injury, former Saints quarterback Drew Brees surely has heard some people asking whether there’s a chance he could un-retire and start for New Orleans.
NFL
NOLA.com

Michael Thomas has injury setback, return to the Saints is still unclear

The Michael Thomas saga took a new turn this week, as the New Orleans Saints star receiver has a new issue with his injured ankle, according to an NFL Network report. Thomas recently saw a specialist for his injured ankle, according to the report. He has been on the Physically...
NFL
92.9 THE LAKE

Saints’ QB Jameis Winston Done For The Rest Of Season With Torn ACL

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is gonna have to support his team from the sidelines after he suffered a severe injury to his knee in the Sunday night matchup between New Orleans and the Bucs. The news was confirmed today by New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton today, who told reporters he cried when he saw Winston on crutches.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
684K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy