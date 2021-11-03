Saints WR Michael Thomas done for season

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Thomas‘ season is over. On Wednesday, the Saints star announced that he will not be able to return from his multiple ankle injuries in 2021.

“I’ve always been a man of faith and these past few months my faith has truly been tested,” Thomas tweeted. “As many of you know, early last season I injured my ankle and worked extremely hard over the next few months to get back in time to finish the season. Unfortunately, the rehab didn’t go as planned and earlier this offseason it was apparent I would need to have a procedure to repair the injury. “Since then, the team and I have worked diligently, day and night to rehab and get me back on the field. Unfortunately, there has been another small setback which we will have to address. To my displeasure, I will not be able to make it back in time for this season but will do everything in my power to get back to the player I have always been.”

Thomas fought through ankle trouble last year but still only managed to suit up for seven games. The Saints then urged him to undergo surgery ASAP, but he waited until the summer to go under the knife. That course of action didn’t pay off — Thomas will have to spend the remainder of the year rehabbing with an eye on 2022.

The wide receiver likely knew his season was over sometime before Wednesday. Ditto for the Saints, who worked diligently to trade for a wide receiver before Tuesday’s deadline. Had the rest of the league known Thomas’ status, the asking price would have been significantly higher. Turns out, the market was already too rich for the Saints’ blood — they tried to deal for Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and others, but couldn’t make a deal before the buzzer.

Entering 2020, Thomas had missed just two career games. Then, in Week 1 of last year, Thomas’ high-ankle sprain — coupled with a midseason hamstring injury — changed everything. The last couple of years have been tumultuous to say the least. Health aside, the Saints also had to bench Thomas after he struck a teammate in practice.

Thomas capped his 2020 with just 40 catches for 438 yards, plus five receptions for 73 yards and one score in the Saints’ playoff win over the Bears. This year, he’ll close with a 0/0/0 line. Thanks to his five-year, $100M deal, he remains under club control through 2024.