ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Authorities have arrested an attempted burglary suspect who was trying the doors of at least two homes near Roseville. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on Nov. 5, a resident along Old Country Road got an alert from his front door camera that someone was trying to get in. As seen in the video, the suspect walks up and appears to try and open the door. After several attempts to open the door, the suspect then walks off. However, that same suspect then drove to a home along Northranch Way nearby and again tried to open...

ROSEVILLE, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO