Names revealed in Tuesday’s fatal crash near Ohio/Brooke County line

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Department has released the names of the two people who died during a crash near the Ohio County/ Brooke County line.

The drivers were identified as Mary Ohler, 77, of Wellsburg, WV and Steven Gitlin, 36, of Moundsville, WV.

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard says the crash was a head-on collision after the northbound driver bounced off a guard rail and went into the southbound lane.

Sheriff Howard also says the Northbound driver experienced a medical condition that caused the crash

The crash is currently under investigation with Ohio County.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.