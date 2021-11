With a potential welterweight bout between Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman on the horizon, the future UFC betting odds have been released. Chimaev submitted Li Jingliang in the first round of their welterweight bout on the UFC 267 main card. It was another amazing performance by Chimaev, who improved to 10-0 as a professional MMA fighter, with all 10 of his wins coming by stoppage. Since joining the UFC on Fight Island last year, Chimaev is a perfect 4-0 with four finishes. He has looked absolutely amazing so far in the UFC as he’s absolutely destroyed everyone in his path so far. Naturally, there are many fans who are now talking about Chimaev for a title shot.

UFC ・ 10 DAYS AGO