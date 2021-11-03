We Try Wednesday: Baby Jay’s BBQ & Catering

Chef and pitmaster David Sandusky of BEAST Butcher & Block will be the honorary host of BBQ, Bourbon & Brews for Babies, an event benefitting The Haven of Grace, a local nonprofit serving women who are pregnant and homeless. Sandusky will be slinging barbecue sliders and sides, with bourbon tastings from Fistful of Bourbon, Square One Brewery & Distillery’s Urban Bourbon, and Hudson Bright Lights Big Bourbon; Irish whiskey by Tullamore D.E.W.; and City Wide beer courtesy of 4 Hands Brewery. There will also be live music from The Ish Ensemble. The event is Saturday, November 13, from 3–5 p.m. at 2701 N. 14th Street, a block from The Haven of Grace campus in Old North. Tickets are $35 and available by calling 314-621-6507 or visiting The Haven of Grace’s website.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO