The RAC has been renamed to the Jersey Mike’s Arena.

Things to watch in the Atlantic Coast Conference for Week 11:. No. 21 North Carolina State at No. 13 Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons (8-1, 5-0 ACC) took their first loss of the season last week, a three-point nail-biter to North Carolina in a nonconference matchup, so they're still a game ahead of NC State (7-2, 4-1) in the Atlantic Division. Neither team can clinch the division, but the winner will have an edge in all tiebreaker scenarios. The game matches one of the top offenses in the nation against a top-10 defense. The Demon Deacons behind QB Sam Hartman are averaging 44.7 points per game to rank third nationally, and the swarming Wolfpack defense ranks sixth in the country, allowing just 16 points a game. NC State has allowed only two rushing TDs this season.
Comments / 0