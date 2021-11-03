The RAC has been renamed to the Jersey Mike’s Arena.

Cornerback Storm Duck tried returning to North Carolina’s lineup against Virginia on Sept. 18 because it had been long enough. But it wasn’t quite long enough. He missed 12 games in-between, the equivalent of a full season, since he suffered a lower-body injury in the fourth quarter of the Tar Heels’ 26-22 win at Boston College on Oct. 3, 2020. But after making that brief appearance against the Cavaliers, he knew he still wasn’t ready. Duck said he just wasn’t comfortable in what he could do.

