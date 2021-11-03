CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The RAC has been renamed to the Jersey Mike’s Arena.

By The Associated Press
Raleigh News & Observer
 7 days ago

The RAC is no more, at least the name. Rutgers and Jersey Mike’s Subs announced Wednesday they have reached a multi-year agreement to make the sub sandwich franchise an official naming rights partner of Rutgers Athletics. The newly named Jersey Mike’s Arena is home to the Scarlet Knights' programs...

QSR magazine

Jersey Mike’s Subs Becomes Official Naming Rights Partner of Rutgers Athletics.

Rutgers Athletics and Jersey Mike’s Subs have reached a multi-year agreement to make the fast-casual sub sandwich franchise an official naming rights partner of Rutgers Athletics. The newly named Jersey Mike’s Arena is home to nationally-recognized programs in men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling, gymnastics and volleyball, in addition to future concerts and events. (Watch video)
COLLEGE SPORTS
Shore Sports Network

Manasquan is the Jersey Mike’s Week 8 Football Team of the Week

Every week this fall, Jersey Mike’s and Shore Sports Network will be teaming up to select a Team of the Week based on its performance over the past weekend. The Jersey Mike’s Team of the Week for Week 8 is Manasquan, which crossed the river and came away with a thrilling 35-30 victory over a previously-undefeated Point Boro team to win the latest chapter between the former Thanksgiving rivals. Shore Sports Network stopped by practice on Tuesday to present the Warriors and head coach J. Price with a special game ball and a $250 Jersey Mike's gift card.
MANASQUAN, NJ
NJ.com

A ‘new’ or ‘a substantially renovated’ Rutgers basketball arena? Jersey Mike’s deal sets timetable for major facility improvement

Pat Hobbs has made no secret of his desire to see a major upgrade at Rutgers’ basketball arena in the years ahead. The Rutgers athletics director in 2017 told NJ Advance Media “preliminary consulting work” has studied possible improvements to the building, which opened in 1977. In addition, Rutgers is expected to unveil a report produced by AECOM, a Los Angeles-based company redesigns sports facilities, that will include creative ideas for renovations to the arena, a football practice facility, SHI Stadium and other Olympic sports’ venues.
BASKETBALL
inquirer.com

Villanova’s depth up front has been hurt by injuries and illness

Jay Wright offered a pair of succinct sentences to describe the effects of injuries and illness to two of Villanova’s big men. “We’re short up front,” he said Monday at the Wildcats’ media day at Finneran Pavilion. “”We’re short-handed, and we’re short.”. Villanova already has lost fifth-year senior Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree,...
VILLANOVA, PA
chatsports.com

Mike White's Jets jersey on display in Pro Football Hall of Fame

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Mike White mania took another unexpected turn on Wednesday ... and arrived in Canton, Ohio, home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The jersey he wore last Sunday in his storybook starting debut for the New York Jets, when he led a 34-31 comeback win over the Cincinnati Bengals, was displayed in the Hall's Pro Football Today Gallery. So was the game ball from his 405-yard, three-touchdown passing performance.
NFL
NJ.com

Rutgers women open season without C. Vivian Stringer by picking up win at Jersey Mike’s Arena (PHOTOS)

No C. Vivian Stringer, no problem for the Rutgers women, who opened their regular season Tuesday with a 59-38 win over Saint Peter’s at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Rutgers announced Monday Stringer will miss the upcoming season. Top assistant Tim Eatman will continue in his role as acting head coaching, overseeing practice, games and administrative matters.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Raleigh News & Observer

Why Clemson-UConn football game will be extra special for Phommachanh family

Taisun Phommachanh is looking for tickets for Clemson’s game Saturday against UConn at Memorial Stadium. Including his own allotted amount, he needs 30 total — to be exact. Taisun’s brothers, sister, cousins and other family members will be attending the game. He won’t need a ticket for one of his...
FOOTBALL
Raleigh News & Observer

Cornerback Storm Duck returns to secondary rotation at perfect time for UNC

Cornerback Storm Duck tried returning to North Carolina’s lineup against Virginia on Sept. 18 because it had been long enough. But it wasn’t quite long enough. He missed 12 games in-between, the equivalent of a full season, since he suffered a lower-body injury in the fourth quarter of the Tar Heels’ 26-22 win at Boston College on Oct. 3, 2020. But after making that brief appearance against the Cavaliers, he knew he still wasn’t ready. Duck said he just wasn’t comfortable in what he could do.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Raleigh News & Observer

Why NC State hybrid tight ends Toudle, Pennix are a tough matchup for opponents

Jaylon Scott was used to guarding tight ends, both in practice and during games. But during the recent fall camp, this was different. Scott is no slouch in the athletic department, bringing a rare combination of size and skill to the linebacker position. However, he quickly noticed he had his work cut out for him.
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

Three takeaways from Clemson’s 2021 basketball opener against USC Upstate

Clemson opened the season with a 64-47 win over USC Upstate on Wednesday night at Littlejohn Coliseum. While the Tigers have several new pieces, the group thrived in its returning experience and had no problem creating separation from the Spartans. They went up by as many as 20 points for a 64-44 advantage with less than a minute left in regulation.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Raleigh News & Observer

Flagg, Lampley power Sam Houston past DIII LeTourneau 97-54

Savion Flagg and Demarkus Lampley scored 20 points apiece as Sam Houston State routed LeTourneau 97-54 on in a season opener on Wednesday night. Kian Scroggins had 11 points for Sam Houston State. Damon Nicholas Jr. added 10 points. Tristan Ikpe had a career-high 16 rebounds plus 6 points. Warren...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

NC State vs Wake Forest Top 25 matchup highlights ACC slate

Things to watch in the Atlantic Coast Conference for Week 11:. No. 21 North Carolina State at No. 13 Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons (8-1, 5-0 ACC) took their first loss of the season last week, a three-point nail-biter to North Carolina in a nonconference matchup, so they're still a game ahead of NC State (7-2, 4-1) in the Atlantic Division. Neither team can clinch the division, but the winner will have an edge in all tiebreaker scenarios. The game matches one of the top offenses in the nation against a top-10 defense. The Demon Deacons behind QB Sam Hartman are averaging 44.7 points per game to rank third nationally, and the swarming Wolfpack defense ranks sixth in the country, allowing just 16 points a game. NC State has allowed only two rushing TDs this season.
COLLEGE SPORTS

