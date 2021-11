GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The county Board of Canvassers has certified the results of the Nov. 2 election, allowing local officials who were elected to take their seats. County Clerk-Register John Gleason said three of the four canvassers certified the results while a fourth canvasser -- Republican Donielle Quinn -- resigned from the board on Tuesday, Nov. 9, after she learned she could not continue with the job while also serving as an elected member of the Mt. Morris School District Board of Education.

GENESEE COUNTY, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO