The Teton Park Road in Grand Teton National Park has closed for the season, continuing through April 30th from Taggart Lake Trailhead to Signal Mountain Lodge. The road will remain open to biking until it is snow-covered. After that, the road will be groomed for skiing, snowshoeing and hiking from mid-December to mid-March. At the same time, the Moose-Wilson Road has also closed until mid-May based on conditions. It is unplowed from Death Canyon Road to Granite Canyon Trailhead, but is open to skiing, snowshoeing and hiking following the closure.

TRAVEL ・ 8 DAYS AGO