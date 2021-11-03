Grand Rapids accepting applications for Affordable Housing Fund Board

Grand Rapids officials invited those interested in helping to oversee recommendations for future investments in affordable housing across the city to apply for a seat on a new board.

Applications for membership on the new City of Grand Rapids Affordable Housing Fund recently established by the City Commission are now open, according to a news release Wednesday.

Five of the 11 seats on the board are open and reserved for members of the community at-large.

Officials say applications should be submitted as soon as possible, but no later than the initial deadline of Nov. 19.

Applications can be found on the city’s website here and applicants need to click on “City of Grand Rapids Affordable Housing Fund Board” when filling it out.

The city is looking for members who are strong community advocates with experience in housing, finance, social work, development or similar work or lived experiences. Questions about these factors are included in the online application.

While members of local nonprofit housing developers may serve on the Affordable Housing Fund Board, their membership may disqualify them from discussing and voting on any items directly related to their line of work or projects proposed for funding by their organization.

Appointments will be considered by the Appointments Committee of the City Commission and recommended for the full commission to approve.

The appointment process is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

City commissioners established the Affordable Housing Fund to accelerate the development of affordable housing.

Last week, the City Commission seeded the fund with its first deposit of just under $1 million by amending the city’s budget.

The city’s Fiscal Year 2022 budget includes a planned investment of $5 million of American Rescue Plan funds for affordable housing.