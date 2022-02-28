KDR In-Focus Productions // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Gainesville, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Gainesville that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#5. Shula's Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1714 Southwest 34th Street Hilton University of Florida Conference Center, Gainesville, FL 32607

#4. Spark at Embers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3545 SW 34th St Suite B, Gainesville, FL 32608-2775

#3. Mark's Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (245 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 201 SE 2nd Ave Ste 102, Gainesville, FL 32601

#2. Paramount Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (355 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Fusion

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 12 SW 1st Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601-6244

#1. Embers Wood Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (676 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3545 SW 34th St, Gainesville, FL 32608-2775

