Junction Deli High School Football Player of the Week – 11-3

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerry won its first region football game since 2018 with a come-from-behind, 29-28 victory over Meridian Friday night in Meridian. And senior middle linebacker Ira Porter was a huge reason why Terry won its first Class 6A, Region 3 game to break a six-game losing streak and a 20-game on-the-field losing...

