Junction Deli High School Football Player of the Week – 11-3

A look at notable games around the Dallas area heading into Week 11 of the #txhsfb season... This might be the best regular-season game in Class 5A statewide this season, with Ryan (8-1, 7-0) ranked No. 1 in the state in 5A Division I and Lone Star (8-1, 7-0) at No. 5. The winner of this game claims the District 5-5A Division I title. More importantly, the winner wouldn’t have to face Highland Park (No. 3 in the state), and potentially College Station (No. 2 in the state), until the regional final. Lone Star running back/receiver Ashton Jeanty, committed to Boise State, has scored 39 touchdowns (29 rushing, 10 receiving) and has accounted for a combined 2,109 yards rushing and receiving for a team that averages 49.7 points per game. Denton Ryan ranks sixth among area 5A teams in total defense (213.2 yards per game) and is fourth in scoring defense (10.3 points per game). Denton Ryan has its own star running back in Kalib Hicks, and he has run for 1,062 yards and 16 touchdowns. Denton Ryan won last year’s matchup 35-21, holding Lone Star to 148 total yards.
Comments / 0