Junction Deli High School Football Player of the Week – 11-3

1. Corbin (9-0) Last Week: defeated Wayne County 42-0 For the second week in a row, Tom Greer’s squad placed a 42-spot on the board. The Redhounds also pitched their third shutout of the season, the most they have had in a season since 2018. Corbin tallied 354 yards on offense. Seth Huff was the focal point on that side of the ball as the senior generated 129 yards and three scores on just seven touches on the ground. Senior Seth Mills racked up 90 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Freshman Kade Elam and junior Cameron Combs both threw for one touchdown each. Junior Dakota Patterson caught two passes for 54 yards and a score while sophomore Carter Stewart had three snags for 53 yards and a touchdown. Junior Troy Faulkner led the team in tackles with 11 while senior Brayden Reynolds also recorded double-digit tackles with ten.

PIKEVILLE, KY ・ 12 DAYS AGO