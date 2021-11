A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in West Yorkshire.The deceased was found in Aysgarth Avenue, Lightcliffe - about 3.5 miles east of Halifax - at around 4.38pm on Sunday.Officers said a 45-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody for questioning.Police said they are not seeking any other suspects at this time but are appealing to the public for information.Detective Inspector Amanda Wimbles, of West Yorkshire Police's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Our enquiries into this incident are still at an early stage.“We are particularly keen to speak with...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO