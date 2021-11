NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country music legend T.G. Sheppard will welcome Emmy Award and Golden Globe Awards winner, Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee, as well as author, producer, director, musician, and now space traveler: the iconic William Shatner as a featured guest on The T.G. Sheppard Show on SiriusXM’s Elvis Radio on Friday, October 29 at 3 pm ET. Shatner is best known for his portrayal of Captain James T. Kirk of the USS Enterprise in the Star Trek franchise, and television shows T.J. Hooker and Boston Legal. He also recently released his latest spoken-word album, “Bill.” Fans will not want to miss Shatner as he joins Sheppard for an in-depth interview!

