Election Results: The Next Queens Council Delegation Takes Shape

(Edwin J. Torres/Mayoral Photo Office)

Queens voters have chosen their next city council members.

The council members-elects, who will serve two-year terms beginning in January, represent the most diverse class the Queens delegation has seen.

For the first time in the city’s history, the City Council will be majority women — with the Queens delegation helping to boost the number of future councilwomen. Next year, there will be 11 Queens councilwomen and four Queens councilmen. A number of districts will be represented by a woman for the first time.

The majority of the Queens seats — 10 out of 15 — will be represented by a person of color. Of the five seats to be held by a white person, just two will be held by men.

Two of the 15 seats will also be represented by members of the LGBTQ community as well.

The diverse delegation will be more in line with the ethnic makeup of Queens — something many say is overdue given the racial makeup of the borough.

The borough of Queens is 20.7 percent Black; 24.9 percent non-Hispanic white; 26.9 percent Asian and 28.2 percent Hispanic/Latino, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.

Below are the unofficial results of each Queens election, according to the NYC Board of Elections.

Council District 19 (Auburndale, Bay Terrace, Bayside, Beechhurst, College Point, Douglaston, Flushing, Little Neck, Malba, Whitestone)

The Council District 19 race was a surprising Republican upset.

Republican Vickie Paladino beat Democrat Tony Avella, who represented the district from 2002 to 2009, effectively flipping the seat red. The seat is currently held by Democrat Paul Vallone.

Paladino garnered 49.72 percent of the vote ahead of Avella’s 42.95 percent. A third candidate, John-Alexander Sakelos received 7.08 percent.

Paladino announced her victory on Twitter Wednesday morning.

“I want to thank everyone involved with this campaign and everyone in this community for their tireless support throughout the past year,” she wrote. “We fought hard for every single vote and we emerged victorious in the end.”

Council District 20 (Downtown Flushing, Murray Hill, Queensboro Hill)

Sandra Ung, who won the Democratic primary, easily defeated Republican challenger Yu-Ching Pai. Ung generated 59.44 percent while Pai earned 40.28 percent.

Ung, who was born in Cambodia, will add to the number of first-generation immigrants serving on the City Council.

Council District 21 (East Elmhurst, Elmhurst, Jackson Heights, Corona)

Democratic incumbent Francisco Moya ran unopposed and will likely be competing for the Council speaker title.

Council District 22 (Astoria, East Elmhurst, Jackson Heights, Woodside)

Democratic primary winner Tiffany Cabán, who had significant name recognition following her near-victory in the 2019 Queens district attorney race, beat out two challengers — Republican Felicia Kalan and Green Party candidate Edwin DeJesus. Cabán took 62.79 percent of the vote, while Kalan took 31.1 percent and DeJesus took 5.84 percent.

Cabán, a queer Latina, will be one of the two Queens LGBTQ members.

Council District 23 (Bayside Hills, Bellerose, Douglaston, Floral Park, Fresh Meadows, Glen Oaks, Hollis, Hollis Hills, Holliswood, Little Neck, New Hyde Park, Oakland Gardens, Queens Village)

Linda Lee, who won the Democratic primary, gained 63.42 percent of the district’s vote, beating Republican James Reilly who took 36.34 percent of the vote.

Lee will be one of the first two Korean-American council members, along with Julie Won in District 26.

Council District 24 (Kew Gardens Hills, Pomonok, Electchester, Fresh Meadows, Hillcrest, Jamaica Estates, Briarwood, Parkway Village, Jamaica Hills, Jamaica)

Democratic incumbent James Gennaro held onto the D-24 seat he first took hold of through a special election earlier this year. Gennaro, who previously represented the district for three terms until 2013, received 71.49 percent of the vote. He beat two challengers from the right — Republican Timothy Rosen who garnered 23.25 percent of the vote and Conservative Mujib Rahman who got 4.85 percent.

Council District 25 (Elmhurst, Jackson Heights)

Democratic primary winner Shekar Krishnan beat out three other candidates for the Council District 25 seat. He garnered 60.49 percent of the vote — followed by Republican Shah Shahidul Haque with 19.49 percent; Diversity candidate Fatima Baryab with 16.93 percent and Libertarian Suraj Jaswal with 2.7 percent.

Krishnan will be one of the council’s first two South Asian members.

“Our South Asian communities have never had representation in this city,” Krishnan said in a statement on Election Day. “We change that today. Together, let’s make history. Let’s fight for a city that works for everyone, for our elders, our families, and for the generations to come.”

Council District 26 (Sunnyside, Woodside, Long Island City, Astoria, Dutch Kills)

Julie Won — who beat 14 other candidates in June to win in the most crowded primary — will become the next council member to represent District 26. Won earned 76.83 percent of the vote, beating Republican Marvin Jeffcoat who took 22.64 percent.

Won, who was born in South Korea, will be one of the council’s first two Korean-American members along with Lee.

Council District 27 (Cambria Heights, Hollis, Jamaica, St. Albans, Queens Village, and Springfield Gardens)

Democratic primary winner Nantasha Williams ran unopposed and will be the first woman to represent District 27.

Council District 28 (Jamaica, Richmond Hill, Rochdale Village, South Ozone Park)

Democratic incumbent Adrienne Adams beat Republican challenger Ivan Mossop to hold onto her seat. She garnered 88.24 percent compared to Mossop’s 11.55 percent. Adams is another Queens incumbent looking to become the council speaker.

Council District 29 (Rego Park, Forest Hills, Kew Gardens, Richmond Hill)

Democratic primary winner Lynn Schulman will become the next council member to represent District 29. She earned 58.9 percent of the vote ahead of Republican Michael Conigliaro’s 40.86 percent in a race that was closer than many in the borough.

Schulman, along with Cabán, will be one of the two Queens LGBTQ members.

Council District 30 (Glendale, Maspeth, Middle Village, Ridgewood, Woodhaven, Woodside)

Democratic incumbent Robert Holden ran unopposed — on the Democratic, Republican and Conservative lines. Interestingly, Republican Holden beat Democrat Holden — 53.59 percent to 38.24 percent.

Council District 31 (Arverne, Brookville, Edgemere, Far Rockaway, Laurelton, Rosedale, Springfield Gardens)

Democratic incumbent Selvena Brooks-Powers easily won re-election, having received 90.27 percent of the vote. Republican Vanessa Pollie Simon garnered 9.63 percent. Brooks-Powers was first elected to represent the district in a special election earlier this year.

Council District 32 (Belle Harbor, Breezy Point, Broad Channel, Howard Beach, Lindenwood, Neponsit, Ozone Park, Richmond Hill, Rockaway Park, Roxbury, South Ozone Park, West Hamilton Beach, Woodhaven)

Republican Joann Ariola won easily despite efforts by the Democratic party to flip the District 32 seat currently held by the term-limited Republican Eric Ulrich.

Ariola generated 67.48 percent of the vote, beating Democratic primary winner Felicia Singh who garnered 31.31 percent. A third candidate, Kenichi Wilson took 1.09 percent of the vote.

Council District 34 (Williamsburg, Bushwick, Ridgewood)

Democratic primary winner Jennifer Gutiérrez defeated two independent challengers to take the inter-borough council seat. Guitérrez garnered 90.29 percent of the vote. She beat Lutchi Gayot and Terrell Lynn Finner who earned 4.62 percent and 4.53 percent, respectively.

Queens Borough President

Incumbent Donovan Richards, who first won the seat in a special election, cruised to victory. Richards took 65.72 percent of the borough’s vote, while Republican Thomas Zmich received 34.09 percent.