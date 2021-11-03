IHG will extend more statuses & expiration dates of select free night certificates

Good morning everyone, I hope your weekend is going well. I have an upcoming trip to New York City and have been planning my hotel stays for a few days. I really like the Kimpton brand that is part of IHG Rewards and there is a Kimpton Muse Hotel in New York City that is close to Broadway and Times Square. I have 3 IHG Free Night Certificates from my Chase IHG Rewards Premier Credit Card and my old Chase IHG Rewards Plus Credit Card (no longer available) that are good for award redemptions up to 40,000 IHG Points. When I searched for award nights in November through January, I noticed point prices ranged from 31,000 IHG Points per night up to 73,000 IHG Points per night. I looked at the same few days over a week period and noticed that the point prices would change from day to day, based on the cash price of the hotel on that specific night. In this post, I will share the point prices and the cash prices I observed over the next 3 months and share my thoughts and findings. I will also show you how to use your IHG Free Night Certificates and use the fourth night free benefit.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO