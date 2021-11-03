CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

IHG will extend more statuses & expiration dates of select free night certificates

By Ziggy
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card...

travelingformiles.com

Comments / 0

Related
BoardingArea

Amex introduces a Morgan Stanley version of the Blue Cash Preferred Card

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
CREDITS & LOANS
BoardingArea

Last day for the big welcome bonuses on Delta SkyMiles business cards

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
CREDITS & LOANS
BoardingArea

Capital One Venture X Approval Odds Seem Better Than Expected

Are you tired of hearing about the Capital One Venture X Rewards credit card yet? I shared my thoughts on the card yesterday, overall I think it is a solid card that could be great for some. I also shared this morning that you are able to product change to it if you want, you can even do it online. But I have one more topic worth discussing and that is your Capital One Venture X approval odds.
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ihg#Expiration Date#Cardratings#Ihg Rewards#Royal Ambassador#Kimpton Inner Circle
BoardingArea

Deal: Save up to 15% at Hyatt properties worldwide (discounts valid on member rates)

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

Capital One Venture X Now Live With 100,000 Points + $500 In Perks

Let's cut to the chase. Some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and won't waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
CREDITS & LOANS
BoardingArea

My Thoughts On The Capital One Venture X – How Does It Stack Up?

Disclosure: Miles to Memories has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Miles to Memories and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. Links in this post may provide us with a commission.
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
BoardingArea

PSA: Keep Checking IHG Award Prices for Price Drops, Then Rebook or use Free Night Certificates

Good morning everyone, I hope your weekend is going well. I have an upcoming trip to New York City and have been planning my hotel stays for a few days. I really like the Kimpton brand that is part of IHG Rewards and there is a Kimpton Muse Hotel in New York City that is close to Broadway and Times Square. I have 3 IHG Free Night Certificates from my Chase IHG Rewards Premier Credit Card and my old Chase IHG Rewards Plus Credit Card (no longer available) that are good for award redemptions up to 40,000 IHG Points. When I searched for award nights in November through January, I noticed point prices ranged from 31,000 IHG Points per night up to 73,000 IHG Points per night. I looked at the same few days over a week period and noticed that the point prices would change from day to day, based on the cash price of the hotel on that specific night. In this post, I will share the point prices and the cash prices I observed over the next 3 months and share my thoughts and findings. I will also show you how to use your IHG Free Night Certificates and use the fourth night free benefit.
LIFESTYLE
Business Insider

Wyndham Rewards Earner Plus credit card review: A welcome bonus worth up to 6 free nights and automatic elite status for a moderate annual fee

This post contains links to products from our advertisers, and we may be compensated when you click on these links. Our recommendations and advice are ours alone, and have not been reviewed by any issuers listed. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Read our editorial standards. The Wyndham...
CREDITS & LOANS
businesstraveller.com

IHG Rewards extends member status until February 2023

IHG Hotels and Resorts has extended status within its IHG Rewards loyalty programme until the end of February 2023. While the group has yet to send out an official confirmation of the move to the media, it has updated this Stay with Confidence page on its website with the following wording:
ECONOMY
doctorofcredit.com

[Targeted] American Express Hilton: Spend $8,000 & Get A Free Night Certificate

American Express is offering some cardholders a free night certificate when they spend $8,000 by February 28, 2022 after registering. The Free Night Reward will be issued in the form of a redeemable code and sent in an email from Hilton Honors to the email address listed on your Hilton Honors account up to 16 weeks after the Threshold Amount has been reached.
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

Forget better benefits, IHG thinks customers want more ways to use their points

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
NFL
boardingarea.com

Marriott ditches award chart, goes dynamic pricing, and extends status, free night awards, suite nights

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
INDUSTRY
BoardingArea

IHG Rewards extends elite statuses through January 2023

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
ECONOMY
travelcodex.com

Marriott Extends Status and Devalues Award Certificates

Marriott is extending status and adjusting Marriott Bonvoy certificates and point expiration in hopes that it rebuilds loyalty and brings customers back in 2022. Through several extensions, Marriott is recognizing that travel has not fully recovered since the start of the pandemic. Marriott is now following Hilton’s lead by extending status and similar extensions. Extension include for Marriott Bonvoy status, suite nights awards, points expirations. Plus, Marriott is making award certificates slightly better.
ECONOMY
BoardingArea

American Airlines extends elite statuses & allows a ‘double dip’ for status earning

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
ECONOMY
loyaltylobby.com

IHG Extends Member Tiers By 12 Months Through February 2023

IHG has joined the other hospitality sector actors that have decided to extend the members tier by additional 12 months, and in the IHG Rewards case, this means until February 2023. IHG will essentially extend member tiers earned in 2019 and 2020 (some did qualify last year, too) until 2023....
ECONOMY
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

148K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy