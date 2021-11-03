CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

15 minutes of Elden Ring gameplay is getting shown off tomorrow

By Eric Van Allen
Destructoid
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTomorrow, Elden Ring fans will get something they’ve probably been waiting for: some gameplay. Bandai Namco will host a glimpse of Elden Ring gameplay on Nov. 4, 2021. The showcase will start at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT, and will run for 15 minutes. You can...

www.destructoid.com

Comments / 0

Related
Destructoid

Mario Party Superstars Needs DLC Soon! Superstars DLC Predictions / Wants

Mario Party Superstars launched last Friday globally and has been a pretty successful game so far evident from reviews, fan scores, and most importantly its players. Mario Party has been averaging roughly 16,000 viewers since launch on Twitch and accumulated almost 3 million hours of the game watched altogether. So, all’s good in the land of Nintendo and Mario Party?
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

FromSoftware Announces Gameplay Presentation of Elden Ring

The new work from the creators of Dark Souls and Bloodborne will soon be presented on longer gameplay footage. FromSoftware will present another gameplay video from Elden Ring. The developer has announced a gameplay preview of its newest title for November 4. The publication of the material will take place at 7 am PT on YouTube and Twitch.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

When Does the Elden Ring Gameplay Footage Go Live?

FromSoftware Inc. the developer responsible for hits such as the Dark Souls series, Bloodbourne, and many more games will be rolling out their latest project; Elden Ring, due in late February 2022. As the release date continues to move closer FromSoftware is finally ready to give players a look at...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Elden Ring – 19-minute gameplay preview video, Collector’s Editions announced

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware have released a 19-minute gameplay preview video of Elden Ring ahead of the action RPG‘s closed network test. The companies also announced the Elden Ring Collector’s Edition ($189.99) and Bandai Namco Store-exclusive Premium Collector’s Edition. Both include a copy of the game, nine-inch statue of Malenia holding the Blade of Miquella, exclusive SteelBook, 40-page hardcover art book, digital soundtrack, and an exclusive collector’s box. The Premium Collector’s Edition also includes a 1:1 scale official helmet replica. Pre-orders are available today.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Namco Bandai#Gameplay#Software
twistedvoxel.com

Elden Ring Gameplay Overview Provides First Look At World Map

From Software has released the first gameplay preview for Elden Ring today giving the fans their glimpse at the world map and more. Elden Ring is From Software’s most ambitious game. It takes the formula that they have mastered with the Souls series and applies it to an open-world game.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Elden Ring Gameplay Preview Revealed; Collector’s Edition Announced

Bandai Namco Entertainment and FromSoftware has released the 15 minute Elden Ring gameplay preview video introducing most of the features in combat, exploration, and more. Two Collector’s Editions were also revealed by the end of the video. Elden Ring Gameplay Preview Contents. The Lands Between Exploration. The video starts with...
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

19-minute Elden Ring gameplay primer previews haunted vistas, horses that can almost fly

Bandai Namco has graced us today with 19 minutes of fresh Elden Ring footage courtesy of a special YouTube/Twitch broadcast. A plethora of new gameplay details were unveiled, including a gentle in-game guidance system known as Grace and an ability called Spiritspring that — this is my interpretation, not FromSoftware's official stance — briefly turns your trusty steed into a four-legged Super Mario.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Youtube
attackofthefanboy.com

New Elden Ring Gameplay Shows Open-World Exploration and Stealth

The new Elden Ring gameplay demo has dropped today and with it comes the hopes and dreams of many hoping that the most hyped game of the coming year will deliver on everything it has promised. Elden Ring is being developed by From Software, who you might know better as the creators of the world-famous Dark Souls series as well as the ultra-successful Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. With that lengthy pedigree, it is fair to expect that world from their first foray into next-gen consoles and to add to the hype, renowned novelist George R.R. Martin of Game of Thrones fame is helping pen the story as well as the creature designs, so this fascinating combination of minds really has the ability to deliver something special. With that being said, we’ve got a good solid look at the gameplay today and know a little about what to expect, so lets dive into it.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Killer7 is what you play when you’re in the mood for Killer7

Killer7 was a hell of a way to make a splash in North America. After over a decade of making games that would stay landlocked in his motherland, Suda51 (Suda Goichi) finally landed on our shores. Oh, it was love at first sight for me. When the Gamecube launched, Capcom...
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Here is Elden Ring gameplay preview in glorious 4K resolution

To ease the wait for Elden Ring , one of the most anticipated games of the last couple of years, From Sofware have released a first gameplay demo for their upcoming action RPG. The demo showcased new locations, bosses, combat, exploration and other gameplay mechanics. Souls fans seem to be...
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

How we get to know characters in games is weird, but I love it

Getting to know you, getting to know all about you. When you think about it, the way we “get to know” characters in video games is kind of bizarre — sometimes it’s about doing special missions for our potential new friend, or being nice to them in the dialogue options, but most of the time it comes down to giving them enough presents until they decide they like us.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Total War: Warhammer III hits Steam and even Game Pass on February 17

Sure, why not? Pile ’em on. More games for the game god. After slipping out of 2021, Creative Assembly has slapped a new date on Total War: Warhammer III. The army-clashing strategy spectacle is confirmed for a February 17, 2022 launch on PC and Game Pass. Along with the launch...
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Rogue Company Season 4 Pack is the next Epic Games Store freebie

Epic Games Store has announced the next free title heading to its digital storefront. As of November 11, all users can download the exclusive Season 4 Epic Pack for the bombastic multiplayer shooter Rogue Company free of charge. The pack contains all you need to get started in First Watch...
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Zynga Unveils ‘Disco Loco 3D’ Game Exclusively for TikTok

Mobile gaming giant Zynga unveiled on Monday that its music and dancing-themed game Disco Loco 3D is entering soft launch in select markets exclusively for TikTok. Disco Loco 3D is a single-player endless runner game where players collect their own dance moves while challenging their friends and followers and avoiding obstacles on an increasingly challenging catwalk. As well as dancing to funk music, players can enter “fever mode” and use their dance moves to swipe away at objects approaching them. “We see a tremendous opportunity to reach new audiences across the globe through TikTok’s massive and unparalleled user base. We are thrilled...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Destructoid

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier launches November 17

Square Enix has announced a release date for its battle royale adaptation of one of the most beloved titles of all time. Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier will launch on iOS and Android platforms worldwide on November 17 as a free-to-play release. Revealed to raised eyebrows in February of...
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Cuphead has been adapted into a new tabletop dice game

Fans of the Studio MDHR’s Cuphead might be pleased to hear that the finger-gunning platformer has been adapted into a tabletop dice game by license-loving board game manufacturers The Op: USAopoly. Cuphead: Fast Rolling Dice Game attempts to emulate the frenetic boss-battling action of the video game as players dish...
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy