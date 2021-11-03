CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Belfast,' 'Boiling Point' lead British Independent Film Awards nominations

By Annie Martin
UPI News
 7 days ago
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The British Independent Film Awards has announced the nominations for its 2021 awards show.

Actor Samuel Adewunmi and actress Mimi Keene unveiled the nominees at a live stream event Wednesday in London.

Belfast and Boiling Point lead the field with 11 nominations each. Censor, After Love and The Souvenir Part II follow with 9 nominations each, followed by Ali & Ava with seven and The Nest with six.

Belfast's nominations include Best Actress for Caitríona Balfe, Best Supporting Actress for Judi Dench and Best Supporting Actor for Ciarán Hinds.

The film is written and directed by Kenneth Branagh and also stars Jude Hill and Jamie Dornan. The coming-of-age comedy-drama centers on a young boy living amid the tumult of Belfast, Northern Ireland, in the 1960s.

Boiling Point's nominations include Best British Independent Film, Best Director for Philip Barantini, Best Actor for Stephen Graham and Breakthrough Performance for Lauryn Ajufo.

The film is written and directed by Barantini and also stars Vinette Robinson, Alice Feetham, Jason Flemyng and Hannah Walters. The movie follows a chef (Graham) as he preps for the busiest night of the year.

The British Independent Film Awards will take place Dec. 5.

