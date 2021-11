We don’t really want our bosses to go to space, do we? We’d rather be the ones who had the opportunity to go to space!. the belief that anyone, regardless of where they were born or what class they were born into, can attain their own version of success in a society in which upward mobility is possible for everyone. The American dream is believed to be achieved through sacrifice, risk-taking, and hard work, rather than by chance.

2021-07-24