G-P High School lockout lifted; student reported to have had gun is detained

UPDATE: 12:18 p.m. - A Gregory-Portland ISD release states that said the student accused of having a gun on the Gregory-Portland High School campus has been detained. A gun was not found on him when he was detained. School will now continue on as usual.

UPDATE: 11:58 p.m. - Portland Police Chief Mark Cory told KRIS 6 News no weapon currently has been found at G-PHS, and gunshots were not fired, but that Wednesday's lockout was the result of a student having been in possession of a gun earlier in the morning.

The incident began off-campus, he said, when a student reported that another student came to their house and showed them a gun. The original student and their parent spotted and confronted the second student in the parking lot; the second student fled.

Police were called, Cory said, because the second student who had the gun that morning ran toward campus. However, a weapon was never see on-campus and no offense — including gunfire — was committed on campus. He also said about 65 officers were called to the school to help, and the school was evacuated.

UPDATE: 11:45 a.m. - Parents are being allowed back on to the Gregory-Portland High School.

UPDATE: 11:10 a.m. - Gregory-Portland High School remains under lockdown as police continue to respond at the campus. But the district has announce that lockout conditions announced for other schools in the district has been lifted.

The regular school and work day will continue as planned at these other facilities, the district announced.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————-

Gregory-Portland High School is under lockout for an incident that is currently receiving the attention of the Portland Police Department.

As a precautionary measure, the district has announced that all other GPISD campuses and facilities are under secure conditions at this time.

The district is encouraging all parents and families, as well as community members, to please avoid the area and stay clear of campuses.

No one is allowed in or out of the school buildings.

Digital content producer Ana Tamez contributed to this developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News and kristv.com for more information.