Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Wilkes-Barre, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Wilkes-Barre that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#5. Jonathan's Restaurant

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 45 North River St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-2403

#4. Isabella Restaurant and Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (114 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1140 Highway 315, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711-0911

#3. Bank+Vine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (163 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 268 S Main St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701-1532

#2. Oyster

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (257 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 77 E Market St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701-3116

#1. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (397 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1280 Highway 315 Blvd, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-7002

