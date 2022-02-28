DGLimages // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Rockford, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Rockford that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#4. Capital House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: $$$$

- Price: not available

- Address: 308 West State St, Rockford, IL 61101

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Josef

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6860 Spring Creek Rd, Rockford, IL 61114-7418

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Abreo Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (132 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 515 E State St, Rockford, IL 61104-1016

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Franchesco's Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (492 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Pizza

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 7128 Spring Creek Rd, Rockford, IL 61107-6826

- Read more on Tripadvisor