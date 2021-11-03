Kansas will receive 128K doses of Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11 by Friday; how to get the shot in Sedgwick County and your area

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas will adopt the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) recommendations for administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11 under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), making all Kansans 5 and older eligible for the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine.

This vaccine dose was designed for children and underwent additional clinical trials specifically for people ages 5-11 to determine that the vaccine was safe, effective, and appropriately dosed to minimize any possible side effects.

“Kansas will receive 128,000 doses. Some doses have already arrived, and we expect most to be delivered by this Friday,” said Gov. Laura Kelly. “Over half of these vaccines will go directly to large healthcare providers and local public health departments that have ordered the vaccine and packages of 300 doses. The other half will be repackaged in smaller amounts so that pediatricians, family physicians, community health centers, and other providers can immediately begin to vaccinate your pediatric patients.”

According to Sedgwick County officials, vaccines will start for children Nov. 4, and parents can schedule appointments at 5 p.m. on Nov. 3 by clicking here and filling out the pre-registration form. The county received 1,500 initial doses with 3,500 coming in next week. In addition, the county is planning special hours at 223 S. Main tailored to 5 to 11 year olds and their parents on Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you need assistance with scheduling an appointment, contact the health department at 316-660-1029 . Clinic hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

“Vaccinating children 5-11 years old will help the community get closer to moving beyond this pandemic,” says Adrienne Byrne, Sedgwick County Health Department director, “but it’s important vaccine providers such as SCHD continue to vaccinate as many adults as possible to provide protection to the Sedgwick County community and those under 5 unable to be vaccinated.”

The Pfizer vaccine formulation has already been administered more than 380 million times in the United States since it was first authorized in December 2020 and continues to prove effective while undergoing intensive safety monitoring.

“While we have seen lower rates of COVID infections in children as compared to adults, the delta variant brought the levels of infections in kids to record highs. This important development will help keep children safe and stop the spread of COVID-19,” Lee Norman, M.D., Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said. “These vaccines have been proven to prevent COVID-19 infection, severe illness, hospitalization, and death, and are important to get even if your child has already had COVID. But don’t just take my word for it – talk to your local doctor, get all the facts, and make the best choice to protect your family. Vaccination is the key to beating this pandemic.”

Parents can also choose from a large network of vaccine providers across Kansas, including doctor’s offices, retail pharmacies, local health departments, and clinics.

CVS will begin offering vaccines to children ages 5 to 11 on Sunday, Nov. 7. The pediatric vaccine is approximately one-third of an adult dose and will be available at 10 different locations in Kansas. Because Pfizer is the only FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine for children in this age group, patients are strongly encouraged to make an appointment online or through the CVS app.

Walgreens said it will begin administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to 5- to 11-year-olds nationwide on Saturday. Starting today, parents and legal guardians can schedule an appointment by visiting the Walgreens website or calling 1-800-Walgreens.

Walmart said the vaccinations would begin “starting later this week” in more than 5,100 pharmacies nationwide as supplies allow.

In addition, many community partners and schools may also offer the COVID-19 vaccine for Kansas children. Information on locations offering vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 will be available at vaccines.gov , and call your local provider to confirm availability as well.

Children under the age of 5 are not yet eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC and FDA will continue to monitor the safety and efficacy data of vaccines and consider expanding eligibility for vaccines at appropriate doses for children under the age of 5, pending further review. Additionally, the FDA and CDC have not yet provided approval or guidance on Moderna’s vaccine for children aged 5-11.

