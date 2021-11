As an investor, it’s easy to figure out you need to worry about inflation. Knowing what to do about it can be a lot harder. On Wednesday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said the consumer-price index, a measurement of the costs of goods and services that range from food to gas to shelter and more, rose by 6.2% year-over-year in October. That marks the biggest single-month jump in more than 30 years.

